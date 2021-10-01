Tim Barnett is offering his clients a new service that can help them soar above their competition.
Barnett, a drone pilot certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, recently started his own business, Drone ICS (Incident Command Solutions), in Elizabeth City.
Originally from Elizabeth City, Barnett graduated from Hampton Institute (now Hampton University). He worked in architectural firms in the Virgin Islands before accepting a position with the Federal Emergency Management Agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
As an emergency management specialist and infrastructure branch chief, he spent three decades traveling to the scene of natural disasters around the country. He lived in different regions of the United States, including California and Massachusetts, before retiring last year and deciding to return to his hometown where his mother still resides.
Barnett said he was first introduced to drones by a colleague and has been flying them now for four years. He said flying drones was a great way to relax while he was working. So after he retired, he thought drone flying might present a business opportunity.
Barnett’s Drone ICS offers a variety of aerial and interior photography and videography services. Barnett’s drones can photograph both residential and commercial real estate, take photos for safety inspections, and help monitor both agricultural crops and construction projects. His drones can also take photos for damage assessments after natural disasters and provide aerial photography for golf courses and resorts.
“There is a lot of need for drone services,” Barnett said.
Barnett currently owns four DJI drones, each with various technical capabilities. He uses his iPad and controller when flying the drones.
Barnett said drones should not fly higher than 400 feet and must fly in appropriate air space with approval from the FAA and U.S. Coast Guard when crossing certain areas.
Barnett said it is important to have a checklist before flying a drone. It’s vital to take into account trees, power lines and other potential obstacles before sending a drone into the air, he said.
Barnett said there are many advantages to using drones. They produce minimal noise, can fit into narrow spaces, feature vision and thermal sensors and can provide easier and faster surveillance.
In his free time, Barnett likes to DJ, run and exercise and spend time with his Doberman, Django.
For more information about Drone ICS, visit www.droneics.com.