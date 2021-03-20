Marc Basnight, the late state senator from Dare County who was a political power broker in Raleigh for nearly two decades, will be the topic of an upcoming History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle in April.
Alex Gottschalk, a Currituck County native who wrote his college senior thesis on Basnight while at UNC-Chapel Hill, will be the featured speaker for the event Wednesday, April 21, at noon. The event will be held both in person and on Zoom.
Gottschalk will discuss Basnight’s rise from his childhood in Manteo to become president of the state Senate, a post he held from 1993 to 2011 — an 18-year run that’s the longest in state history. Gottschalk will discuss how Basnight, who died in December at age 73, leveraged his clout in Raleigh to ensure northeastern North Carolina received its fair share of roads, educational opportunities and economic improvements.
“Basnight was at the intersection of every major moment in the last generation of North Carolina politics,” the museum said in its press release announcing Gottschalk’s talk. “The limelight that trailed Basnight could be immense, but for all that glory, the one singular item that mattered to him was helping the region that he felt the state lost for over a century.”
According to the museum, Basnight “was driven to make a difference and help Dare and all of northeastern North Carolina combat what his cousin, state Senator and Museum of the Albemarle advocate Melvin Daniels, once called, ‘The Curse of the Great Dismal Swamp.’”
“For Daniels, this meant that the region ‘never got the jobs that count,’” the museum’s press release states.
Seating in the museum’s auditorium is limited, so to attend Gottschalk’s lecture in person visitors must respond by April 1 by calling Lori Meads at 252-331-4054. The lecture will also be online. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive the Zoom link. The History for Lunch program is supported by Southern Bank.