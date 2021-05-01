Marc Basnight’s first campaign for elected office started in Elizabeth City — and it would catch the man who would go on to become one of the most powerful leaders in North Carolina history completely by surprise.
Currituck native Alex Gottschalk wrote about Basnight, who died at age 73 in December, for his senior thesis while at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He chronicled Basnight’s impact on the region during a recent Museum of the Albemarle’s “History for Lunch program.
Basnight took an interest in politics as a pre-teen in 1960. The Dare County native would go on to serve a seven-year stint as a board member of the N.C. Department of Transportation from 1977 to 1983.
Shortly after leaving the NCDOT board, Basnight arrived at the former Tuck’s BBQ restaurant in the city a few days before Thanksgiving.
Then state Sen. Melvin Daniels had invited local Democrats from all over Albemarle to the meeting, including his cousin, Marc Basnight.
“Daniels didn’t tell anyone what the meeting was for,” Gottschalk said.
But Daniels soon stunned his fellow Democrats by saying he would not seek re-election in 1984.
What Daniels said next shocked Basnight.
“Daniels said he had an endorsement for his replacement: his cousin, Marc,” Gottschalk said. “Basnight didn’t go to the meeting thinking he would be nominated for state Senate. It was a complete shock and he didn’t even accept (Daniels’ endorsement) on the spot.”
But Basnight eventually became a candidate and he ran unopposed in the Democratic primary before defeating his Republican opponent with 65 percent of the vote in November 1984.
It would be the start of a legislative career that included a record nine two-year terms, starting in 1993, as head of the state Senate.
Gottschalk said Basnight told his fellow Democrats at a caucus meeting before his first legislative session that northeastern North Carolina was “left behind, forgotten and isolated” by state leaders.
That all began to change when Basnight was given a spot on the influential Senate Appropriations Committee.
“Basnight was fortunate to be put on the Appropriations Committee right away,” Gottschalk said. “He figured out the best way to get things done was to stick them in the state appropriations act.’’
That is when state money started flowing to projects all over northeastern North Carolina. Eventually, after Basnight became Senate president pro tempore, millions of dollars would flow to projects that included roads and bridges, education and job creation.
“As a result, Basnight gets labeled the most effective freshman in the (Senate) Class of 1985,’’ Gottschalk said.
Over the ensuing years, Gottschalk said Basnight secured money for four-lane roads all over northeastern North Carolina, including to his native Dare County on the Outer Banks.
“It includes bridges over the Currituck Sound, over the Croaton Sound,” Gottschalk said.
That helped turn the Outer Banks into a popular tourist destination that today generates hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue every year.
Basnight also steered money to educational institutions, including Elizabeth City State University.
“ECSU got its fair share,” Gottschalk said.
Gottschalk said Basnight was also an early champion for the environment, advocating preserving land or restoring land to its historic beauty.
“It was not a time when the environment was a popular issue in the state,” Gottschalk said. “It was not a driving issue among the Democratic caucus.”
Gottschalk said serving on the NCDOT board was a powerful position and Basnight pushed road efforts during his tenure and those efforts accelerated when he was elected to the state senate.
“Basnight got results and the key highways that we have today start in the late ‘70s,” Gottschalk said.
The bridge that crosses the Oregon Inlet was named for Basnight when it opened in 2019 but Gottschalk said not many people know about a road project that was also named in his honor.
That project was a portion of N.C Highway 12 south of the Oregon Inlet that Basnight secured funding for.
“That roadway had deplorable conditions,” Gottschalk said. “Before the Basnight Bridge, there was the Basnight Highway on 12 pretty all the way through Hatteras.”
Basnight retired from the Senate in 2011 after winning election to his last two-year term in 2010.