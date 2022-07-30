The pandemic has not slowed sex trafficking or the need for the local nonprofit that’s responding to its victims, say Beloved Haven officials.
Already this year, the nonprofit has worked with more than 20 sex-trafficking victims in the Albemarle region. Last year Beloved Haven served 40 people, and “we’re expecting to be closer to 60 (clients) by the end of the year,” said the group’s resource coordinator, Stephanie Benton.
By comparison, Beloved Haven provided direct services to 14 clients in 2020.
The U.S. Department of Justice defines sex trafficking as a “commercial sex act induced by force, fraud or coercion,” or where the “person induced to perform the act” isn’t 18 years old. Older victims can be lured in via the internet or in person, but younger children are usually trafficked by family members or caregivers.
In Beloved Haven’s biweekly outreach program at Albemarle District Jail, Benton talks with female inmates who choose to participate about addiction, trauma, healthy relationships and what sex trafficking looks like.
Most Beloved Haven clients do not self-identify as sex-trafficking victims, but Benton says she’s able to identify “three to five girls every time I give the trafficking assessment.” The assessment asks whether the person has ever had to do things they didn’t want to do, like take photos of themselves.
While the need for services for sex-trafficked women is growing, resources to help them are not, says Tina Pennington, Beloved Haven’s founder.
Because of COVID-19, all area nonprofits experienced reductions in services and in donations, Pennington said. Some didn’t reopen and others shifted to virtual-only services.
“Lot of nonprofits have closed their doors, and we already had a lack of (local) services,” said Pennington, who began serving as a client advocate with the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission last October.
The fallout from the pandemic continues, with drug rehabilitation programs across the state limiting their numbers, often scaling back to only accept clients from their local service areas, she noted. Many counseling services moved to telehealth only, which proves challenging for people without home internet access, such as Beloved Haven clients.
The nonprofit’s two-year-old drop-in center, Heart & Soul, has provided a safe place for sex-trafficking victims to be during the day, but options at night are extremely limited. The closest homeless shelter is in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area, Benton said.
Without an address, women who’ve been sex-trafficked cannot apply for jobs, health insurance or other services. And because of the lack of housing, many women feel they have no choice but to go back to their trafficker.
“We really need long-term residential housing,” Benton said. That is Beloved Haven’s ultimate goal, but achieving it will require a large influx of funding.
Pennington has applied for 15 grants this summer, and she’s also seeking local business partnerships, individual donations and dedicated volunteers to support Beloved Haven’s work. Volunteers have the opportunity to work in whatever way is comfortable to them, whether directly with clients or behind the scenes, she said.
In the meantime, Beloved Haven staff have implemented new programs to make the Elizabeth City drop-in center even more helpful.
Three donated computers are set up on individual desks in the back, where clients can work on their GED, job training programs or apply for employment through NCWorks, a statewide workforce development organization. Clients can participate in book studies, such as a Bible study or a study on “The Body Keeps the Score,” which is about the impacts of trauma. An entrepreneurship program is also available, where clients earn revenue by creating bath bombs, soaps, lotions and other items that are sold at area businesses.
Clients can also relax at the drop-in center, receive hygiene supplies and clothes and enjoy lunches that volunteers provide.
Building trusting relationships with clients takes time. Many sex-trafficking victims have complex trauma stemming from being let down by everyone in their lives since they were children. There is no bigger letdown for a child than to be sexually abused, Benton said, and “Ninety percent (of our clients) were victims of sexual assault or abuse as children.”
The nonprofit has a lengthy journey with its clients, but celebrates each success: One client is living independently, one is working a full-time job, one is working toward a GED, another is completing job training online and several are on a journey of sobriety.
Pennington has recently seen increased law enforcement support for Beloved Haven’s work, which she attributes to training sessions Benton led for area police officers and sheriff’s deputies. In situations where, before, officers might have only seen a drug-addicted woman, they now can sometimes see the person with deeper issues.
“If they go on a call for something and it looks like something is going on, they will hand out an outreach bag and our card,” she said.
The nonprofit’s Facebook page lists clients’ urgent needs, and the website includes a volunteer application and the required one-hour training video for volunteers. For more information, visit Beloved Haven’s Facebook page or www.belovedhaven.org or call 252-404-2304.