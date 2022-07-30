Beloved Haven

Tina Pennington, founder of Beloved Haven, holds “empowerment pouches” which are given to clients of the Elizabeth City-based nonprofit that serves sex-trafficking victims. The pouches feature inspirational quotes and clients can use them to carry hygiene supplies.

 Photo courtesy Tina Pennington

The pandemic has not slowed sex trafficking or the need for the local nonprofit that’s responding to its victims, say Beloved Haven officials.

Already this year, the nonprofit has worked with more than 20 sex-trafficking victims in the Albemarle region. Last year Beloved Haven served 40 people, and “we’re expecting to be closer to 60 (clients) by the end of the year,” said the group’s resource coordinator, Stephanie Benton.