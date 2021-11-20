Berea Baptist Church
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Turkey Drop
The Turkey Drop to benefit Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans continues today at Hertford United Methodist Church at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to noon. Turkeys and Thanksgiving side items are needed.
Newbegun UMC pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 29th annual Pre-Thanksgiving Pie Sale at the Pasquotank County Recycling Building at 315 Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of homemade pies and cakes is $10 or $12.
Blood drives at churches
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at the following churches in December: Forest Park Church in Elizabeth City, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Church of Latter Day Saints in Elizabeth City, Dec. 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Edenton Baptist Church, Edenton, Dec. 7, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Open Door Church, Edenton, Dec. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Bethel Baptist Church, Hertford, Dec. 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its annual Christmas concerts at Edenton United Methodist Church on Virginia Road Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. and at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. Both concerts are free and open to the public.