LEWISTON WOODVILLE — Lewiston Woodville’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist’s congregation recently celebrated the church’s 155th anniversary by doing what it’s done for the last century and a half: helping its community.
Ever since the earliest outbreaks of COVID-19 in Bertie County, the church has held drive-thru worship services on Sundays as well as a conference-call service that can be viewed on its Facebook page.
But beyond the services, the church is proud of its charitable and philanthropic work during the pandemic. It’s also come to residents’ aid in the midst of other disasters.
On Aug. 3 when Hurricane Isaias touched down in Bertie’s Morning Road area, Mount Olive Missionary Baptist leaders provided monetary assistance to numerous storm victims and housing for at least one.
A lot of its work has been during the pandemic, as local families have lost wages or had family members furloughed or lose their jobs. Knowing these people lacked the means to provide meals for their families, church leaders knew they had to step up.
“We wanted to reach out to provide a better way of life and find resources to get food and feed the families,” said Linda McNair-Moore, food pantry program coordinator for the church.
The General Baptist State Convention awarded Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist two grants, one from the Food Lion Feeds’ Great Pantry Makeover fund, and the other from the Food Lion Feeds’ Stocking the Shelves fund, she said. Perdue Farms in Kelford also donated 300 packages of chicken to help local families.
According to McNair-Moore, the makeover grant allowed the food pantry to upgrade its facility and restock its shelves with food, which in turn it was able to distribute to families in need.
The Windsor Food Lion also donated a number of food boxes , that combined with free food boxes donated by the General Baptist State Convention, allowed the church to pass out 450 boxes of produce on successive Thursdays earlier this month.
The church’s Health and Wellness Ministry also received a grant from the N.C. Council of Churches to provide healthy foods and health education tips to community members. The ministry also handed out about 60 bags of fruits and vegetables to attendees following its Sunday, Nov. 1 worship service. Nov. 1 was the church’s 155th anniversary and Founders Day event.
Pastor Samuel K. Shaw III thanked the church’s supporters, partners and the community-at-large for their assistance and support.
“I believe that church should change lives and this project did just that for our community and the families in it,” he said. “I love people and serving God’s people is an honor. I’m so glad to be a part of a church that not only survived the pandemic but also thrived and made a major impact in it.”
McNair-Moore said she was thankful for the assistance the church received.
“Because of your helping hands, the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church is able to provide services and healthy meals to the church congregation and community,” she said.