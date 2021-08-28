Taylor Cotten of Bertie High School in Windsor is the winner of Epsilon Chi Lambda Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Thurgood Marshall Oratorical Scholarship Contest.
The contest, held July 20, showcased the speaking talents of local high school seniors. Participants spoke on the topic: “What skills have you developed through the challenges of the pandemic and how do you see those skills helping you in the future?”
Cotten was awarded a $500 college scholarship. Aaliyah Outlaw, who is also a student at Bertie High School, won second place and was awarded a $250 college scholarship.
The contest is named in honor of the late Thurgood Marshall, a former U.S. Supreme Court Justice, orator, and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., founded in 1906, is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men. The Elizabeth City Alumni chapter was established in 1953 and conducts numerous community service projects throughout the year.