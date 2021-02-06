Elizabeth City State University ranks fourth among the nation’s Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, according to an online college-ranking source.
BestColleges.com has ranked ECSU fourth among its picks for this year’s top 10 HBCU institutions.
“This is exciting news and an honor well-earned by ECSU’s faculty and staff,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon.
ECSU is among four North Carolina HBCU institutions named to its 2021 best colleges list. North Carolina A&T State University is ranked third, while Winston-Salem State University is ranked fifth. The remaining North Carolina college on the list is N.C. Central University, which is ranked sixth.
Topping the list is Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, and in the No. 10 position is Bowie State University, in Maryland. Howard University is ranked second, Delaware State University is ranked seventh, Spelman College, in Atlanta, Georgia, is ranked eighth and Morehouse College, also in Atlanta, is ranked ninth.
According to BestColleges.com, its rankings are based on academic quality, affordability and student online competency.
To determine academic quality, BestColleges.com states that it looks at a school’s admission and enrollment rates “to gauge the rigor and competitiveness of a school.” Academic quality is 50 percent of an institution’s overall ranking.
“We use full-time retention rate (the rate at which students return after their freshman year) to rank a school’s effectiveness in keeping students enrolled,” the website states.
ECSU’s retention rate is 75.6 percent, according to BestColleges.com.
A school’s graduation rate also is key and is determined by “weighing how many enrolled students successfully complete their degree program.”
BestColleges.com looks at a school’s affordability rate, which accounts for 25 percent of a school’s overall ranking.
“Our affordability score considers the cost of the program with the amount borrowed and the ability to repay a loan after graduation,” the website states. “Our goal is to reward schools not only offering competitive tuition, but also providing students with the skills needed to graduate and successfully enter the workforce.”
ECSU is one of three schools in North Carolina that are designated as NC Promise Schools, which offer $500 per semester in-state tuition. The other schools are UNC at Pembroke and Western Carolina University.
The final assessment, which accounts for 25 percent of an overall ranking, is based on a school’s online course and program offerings. BestColleges.com first looks at the percentage of total degree programs offered online and its commitment to distance learning, then the percentage of students enrolled in online classes as an indicator in the school’s investment in remote learners.
ECSU offers several online degree programs, including Homeland Security and Interdisciplinary Studies.
The rankings can be viewed at bestcolleges.com/features/top-historically-black-colleges.