Albemarle Regional Health Services Director R. Battle Betts Jr. has been awarded the North Carolina Health Director of the Year Award.
Presented annually by the NC Association of Local Health Directors, the award recognizes "outstanding involvement, leadership and achievement in public health," a press release states. Betts was presented the award during the health director association's meeting in Raleigh on Wednesday.
According to the release, Betts has worked in public health at Albemarle Regional Health Services for nearly 28 years. After starting as a public health educator, he later moved into a finance, planning and policy role where he has worked on several statewide initiatives, including the Local Public Health Administrator site visitor for the NC Public Health Accreditation System, the Healthy Carolinians state certification/recertification review team, the Governor’s Task Force for Healthy Carolinians, and the Healthy People 2020 Steering Committee.
He helped spearhead efforts that led to Gates County joining ARHS' health district in 2004, and after being named agency director in 2016, oversaw Hertford County joining as well, in 2018.
“Battle provides leadership and support to staff and community resources, supporting increased efforts to protect and promote the health of the public," said Dr. S. Michael Sutton, a member of the ARHS Board of Public Health. "He has managed to keep an eight-county regional health agency working and serving as a cohesive unit that serves all the population as a whole but meets each county’s individual needs as well."
Under Betts’ leadership, ARHS oversaw the eight-county region's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. ARHS has been praised not only for its case investigation, communication, education and outreach efforts, but also for its employees' work getting residents vaccinated.
In 2021, the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce awarded ARHS and Betts its Chairman’s Award, an award not given annually but "reserved for only the most prestigious situations," the release states.
Simonsen named NC Leader in Law
Lars P. Simonsen, a partner in the Simonsen Law Firm in Edenton, has been named a 2022 Leader in the Law by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
Honorees are a "diverse group of 26 attorneys and judges from across the state who have gone above and beyond in their profession and in their community,” said NC Lawyers Weekly Editor-In-Chief David Donavan. “Leaders in the Law represent the most influential individuals within our state’s legal community.”
Simonsen, who earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his law degree from the UNC School of Law, specializes in environmental law as well as general practice. His clientele includes business leaders, oil companies, petroleum transports, convenience marketers, large farms, solar farms, hemp farms, and others.
He serves as staff attorney for the North Carolina Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association and co-authored the North Carolina Environmental Law Desk Manual published by the NC Bar Association Foundation in 2015.