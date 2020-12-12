Alissa Fretwell opened a retail business in Elizabeth City in 2014 but closed the doors two years later for personal reasons.
But over the next few years she says owning her own business became a constant “nagging thought.”
“I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Fretwell told the Elizabeth City Rotary Club earlier this week.
And that is why Fretwell decided to open Bijoux Vibes in downtown Elizabeth City in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The store opened in August on Main and Poindexter streets and is located above Body Kinect Wellness Center and offers a variety of women’s apparel for the young and old.
Admittedly, Fretwell had a leg up starting her second business as she is also a business counselor at Elizabeth City State University’s Small Business and Technology Development Center.
In the time of COVID, Fretwell told Rotarians that “thinking outside the box” is critical to starting a business or just trying to keep one afloat.
Part of thinking outside the box is preparing and selling products online, even for the smallest retail shops. Using the many various social media platforms to engage customers is also key, Fretwell said.
“A lot of businesses close because they were so into their daily operation saying, ‘That this is how we do things and this is how we have always done it,’” Fretwell said. “Things change. Customers can’t come into the store and you have to wear a mask, and some people are anti-mask. So, they have lost business.”
While thinking about opening another business, Fretwell was out for a walk with her daughter downtown when she came upon her store’s current location.
It was another sign that her new retail endeavor was meant to be.
“It was not even listed for rent,” Fretwell said.
Fretwell made a quick call to Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant and found that the space was indeed available but that it had not been listed yet.
Fretwell jumped at the opportunity.
“This is it,” Fretwell said she told herself as she walked up the stairs to the space. “I wanted a warehouse look and I saw a warehouse look and I saw a velvet couch. It’s a beautiful space.”
As a business counselor, Fretwell knows what steps to take and what is needed to open a new business. But actually going through the process was an experience, she said.
Making sure the toilet met disability guidelines and installing a fire exit sign were just a few things she encountered. The dreaded permitting process went smoothly, too.
Fretwell told Rotarians that anyone opening a new business, especially in times like these, should reach out to resources like the Small Business and Technology Development Center or the Small Business Center at College of The Albemarle.
Fretwell did not know about the help provided by ECSU and COA when she operated her first business and said if she did that business may have continued.
“They have tons of resources, trainings, workshops things like that and everything for them has moved online,” Fretwell said. “Class attendance has gone up because of Zoom. It doesn’t cost anything and they can listen to them while they are cooking dinner for their family, or taking care of their kids.”
Fretwell also encouraged Rotarians to spread the word about the help offered by ECSU and COA to current businesses and to people thinking about opening a business.
“It may be the one thing that changes the whole outcome of their business for the rest of the year and going into next year if we have another shutdown,” Fretwell said.
Other businesses have also opened downtown during the pandemic, or just as COVID hit.
That list includes Jennings & Jones Bargain Outlet, The SweetEasy, Party in the Box for Kids, Cozy Carolina Boutique, Harbour Hair, Hayley’s Skincare Goals, Big Boss Burritos and Small Town Trendz Outlet Store.
“Downtown is way better than it was a few years ago,” Fretwell said.