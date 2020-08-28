Blackwell Memorial Baptist
Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church will hold Sunday services in its parking lot behind the church at 700 North Road St., Elizabeth City, at 10 a.m. The service is available on FM 95.5 within a mile radius of the church and live on the church’s Facebook page.
Evangelical Methodist
Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, will host a 13-week Grief Share program for those who’ve lost a loved one starting Monday. The program will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires will be the facilitator. Contact: 252-264-2254.