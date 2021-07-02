Downtown Edenton’s Taylor Theater sped into the summer blockbuster movie season last week with a sneak preview of “F9.”
Belinda Respass, who has owned and operated the Taylor Theater since 2018, said the ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise is a “fun popcorn movie” with lots of action, fast cars and a big cast.
The studio — and theaters across the country — are hoping Vin Diesel and the rest of the high-powered cast will drive their even-higher-powered cars to a successful opening that will mark the beginning of a strong comeback summer for an industry that has struggled drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was also the pandemic that pushed back the theatrical opening of “F9” from its original April 2020 date to last weekend.
For die-hard fans of the “Fast & Furious” franchise such as the Ochoa family, the wait has been a long one.
Rick Ochoa said he, his daughter Leslie, and his 8-year-old granddaughter Lily have seen all the movies in the franchise beginning with the first, “The Fast & the Furious.”
“She’s really excited about it,” Ochoa, carrying a bucket of popcorn, said of his daughter’s enthusiasm for the opening of “F9.”
Ochoa believes the franchise has remained strong with the passage of time — now 20 years since the original film opened in theaters.
“They have been getting better,” he said.
Lily said she has enjoyed all of the movies, many of which she has seen only on video since several came out before she was born.
“I like these movies because they have fast cars,” she said.
Rick Ochoa said after watching the movie that he really enjoyed it.
“It was a very good movie — a lot of action,” he said.
Leslie Ochoa said her daughter enjoyed the way this latest installment cross-references “Tokyo Drift,” the third movie in the saga and one of Lily’s favorites.
Another fan who has seen all the “F&F” movies and turned out for the sneak preview was Earl Gilliam. He said he had encouraged by the previews he had seen.
“It looks like it it is going to be pretty good,” Gilliam said as he stood in line for his tickets.
Respass said the “Fast” saga has strong appeal in this area because of the popularity of car culture.
“They’re looking for a big opening weekend,” Respass said, explaining the studio made the move available for a Thursday sneak preview in order to boost opening weekend numbers.
“This should be the first big blockbuster movie of the summer,” Respass said.
She said last week she expects to keep the movie for two weeks.
Respass said that “F9” was slated to be in more than 4,000 theaters over the weekend, making it the biggest opening since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
She said she hopes summer blockbusters such as “F9” and “Black Widow” will give the Edenton theater a big boost.
“It has been a tough year, that’s for sure,” Respass said. “Numbers have plummeted.”
She said attendance was good for “Cruella” and “Quiet Place II.”
“It is definitely coming back,” she said of theater attendance.
Respass said it’s also exciting to be approaching Taylor Theater’s 100th anniversary four years from now. In preparation for the centennial the building’s owners are looking to restore the historic marquee, which Respass said will increase the theater’s visual appeal.
“You won’t be able to drive down Broad Street and not notice this building, is what I hope,” Respass said.