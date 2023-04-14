LA Big Daddys

The LA Big Daddys, featuring longtime friends (l-r) Matt Bragg on bass and David Jackson on drums, will perform a free concert Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Robinson Auditorium of the Mickey Burnim Fine Arts Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus. The concert is part of ECSU’s Jazz Festival on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy Doug Jackson

A critically acclaimed blues band from Los Angeles will headline the Elizabeth City State University Jazz Festival on Wednesday.

Known as the LA Big Daddys, the band features David Jackson — the brother of ECSU music professor Douglas Jackson — on drums and David’s business partner, Matt Bragg, on bass.