The LA Big Daddys, featuring longtime friends (l-r) Matt Bragg on bass and David Jackson on drums, will perform a free concert Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Robinson Auditorium of the Mickey Burnim Fine Arts Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus. The concert is part of ECSU’s Jazz Festival on Wednesday.
A critically acclaimed blues band from Los Angeles will headline the Elizabeth City State University Jazz Festival on Wednesday.
Known as the LA Big Daddys, the band features David Jackson — the brother of ECSU music professor Douglas Jackson — on drums and David’s business partner, Matt Bragg, on bass.
The concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday is free and open to the public, and will be held in the Robinson Auditorium of the Mickey Burnim Fine Arts Center on the ECSU campus.
“We’re gong to have a great time,” Jackson said.
In addition to the headliners, singer Jaylen Webb, who is a 2021 ECSU graduate, will perform with the ECSU Popular Music Ensemble and the ECSU Jazz Ensemble.
There will be additional alumni participation by Gilbert Avent, Travis Gatling and Bradley Heidler.
The LA Big Daddys is a musical partnership that is all about family and friendship, Jackson said.
“This evolved from a long-term association with all of us, including me, growing up playing music together in all kinds of bands,” he said.
The band is led by Norman Williams on piano.
Several years ago the band recorded a CD titled “Rock Your Blues Away.” Richard Moorings along with Jackson, Bragg and Williams, wrote songs for the CD and produced the record.
Last year the LA Big Daddys released a single called “Proud Man Blues” that went to number one on the roots music California charts. Another single, “Chain Gang” went to number one on the Delta Blues charts.
Vocalist Sister Monica has performed with David Jackson and Bragg in Europe. The LA Big Daddys have also performed at the Monterey Blues Festival.
Three of the band members — Williams, Bragg and David Jackson — played on a gold record with The Whispers about two decades ago.
The full traveling ensemble includes eight musicians but only three are coming for Wednesday’s performance. Much of the time the band is fronted by legendary blues man Ernie Daniels.
For the jazz festival the LA Big Daddys will join with the ECSU student jazz ensemble. The musicians will play blues, R&B, “and just a variety of music that will demonstrate their skill level,” Jackson said.
Besides the evening concert, the festival will include a student clinic with local high school band students at 11 a.m. Participating school districts are expected to include Currituck, Gates, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, and Hertford County.