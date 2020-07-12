The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Albemarle recently received a $25,003 grant from the North Carolina HealthCare Foundation’s COVID-19 Fill the Gap Response Fund.
The funding will be used to support the salary of the nonprofit’s Youth Connect licensed clinical social worker, Liz Brentjens, to provide mental and behavioral health services to club members in Edenton and Elizabeth City.
“Just like the rest of the world, our clubs in Edenton and Elizabeth City have been impacted during these challenging times,” Elizabeth Mitchell, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle said. “Our club members will certainly feel a lasting impact, even after we return to our normal lives.”
The clubs serve 503 total members, with 215 children and teens served on an average day. The clubs also served 160 kids during its eight-week summer camp program.
Mitchell noted noted that some families will suffer economically because of the pandemic, while their children may suffer academically and “experience a loss of sense of safety and community” by not having an active adult in their lives.
“Having Liz on our staff will allow us to deepen the impact the Boys & Girls Clubs have on our members. The children and families we serve need extra supplies during these challenging times,” she said.
The foundation distributed 19 grant awards with grant awards averaging $87,635. Lead funders for the effort included the David A. Tepper Foundation, Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation, and The Duke Endowment.
Women Givers hand out $3.6K in grants
Women Givers of Northeast NC recently announced $3,600 in local grants from its community grantmaking fund.
This year’s grant recipients included:
• $800 to Albemarle Hopeline for general operating support;
• $500 to Arts of the Albemarle for summer camp scholarships;
• $800 to Elizabeth City First United Methodist Church, Inc. for its La Casa ESL and childcare program;
• $1,000 to Kids First, Inc. for its accredited child abuse comprehensive services; and
• $500 to the Perquimans County Schools Education Foundation for its Water Turtles program that teaches kindergartners how to swim.
Ann Hoffman and Robin Zinsmeister, co-chairs for Women Givers, thanked the community for its continued support of the nonprofit.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” they said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
EC SONIC team makes round of top 500
SONIC Drive-In recently congratulated the employees at its Elizabeth City store for qualifying for the top 500 round in this year’s DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES, the company’s annual training program recognizing exceptional guest and operational service. The store’s employees completed a series of training exercises, quizzes and team-building challenges, and were named one of the company’s top performers for the year. They will now compete in the next three rounds of the competition.
Alliance installs car seats at Safety Day
Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families Inc. recently held its third annual Safety Day to install 36 child safety car seats.
The AACF partnered with the Elizabeth City Fire Department to make sure all car seats were installed properly, according to Jenna Caldwell, the agency’s community engagement and development coordinator.
Elks Lodge of Elizabeth City, #856 sponsored the event. Additional funding was provided by the Albemarle Community Trust.
“We are grateful to the funders that trusted us to make this event happen,” Caldwell said. “The Elizabeth City Fire Department was critical and instrumental in ensuring all 36 car seats were installed properly.”
Nonprofit gives Chowan pet oxygen masks
Chowan County recently received a donation of pet oxygen masks from the Mona Pants Foundation based in Zebulon.
Chowan County Animal Control Director Louann Fisher presented the masks to the Edenton Fire Department and the Center Hill Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department.
The Mona Pants Foundation helps raise money for animal rescue projects, including helping with dogs’ medical expenses, providing bullet-proof vests for police K-9 units and the pet oxygen masks.
Pickell named to Alabama deans list
Chloe Pickell of Moyock was recently named to the University of Alabama’s deans list for the spring semester. To be named to the list, a student must compile an academic record of 3.5 or above.
SONIC awards Brown $449 for classroom
SONIC Drive-In recently awarded Courtney Brown of Shawboro Elementary School a $449 grant as part of its effort to match all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 5.