Helping the community he has always called home, Bobby Brothers has started offering home delivery for customers of his business, Brothers Farm Market.
“People are very appreciative of what we do, especially now,” Brothers said recently, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Brothers sends a weekly email to his customers each Saturday, listing the produce he has available. Customers submit their orders by Sunday and Brothers then makes home deliveries in the Elizabeth City and Camden areas that week.
“It’s nice to be able to help people out,” said Brothers.
Brothers Farm Market began offering the service six weeks ago and will “continue (it) for the foreseeable future,” according to his wife, Lisa.
Generations of Bobby Brothers’ family have been farmers.
“I grew up on the farm,” he said, noting his passion for agriculture began at an early age.
Brothers said he himself has farmed for the majority of his life.
“I enjoy planting and watching it grow,” he said.
Brothers also worked as a commercial fisherman until 2011.
At his farmers market, Brothers sells items from both his own farm and others. The market, which is located at 1154 Perkins Lane, is self-serve and utilizes the honor system.
The market features a variety of produce and grocery staples, including avocados, eggs, bacon, zucchini, cheese, sweet corn, tomatoes, strawberries, asparagus, cucumbers, peppers, lettuces and greens. The availability of items is subject to change if they’re not in season.
Brothers said the Northeastern High School FFA chapter also sells its plants at his market.
Besides selling produce at his own market, Brothers has also sold it at farmer’s markets in Avon and in Portsmouth and Norfolk in Virginia. The Portsmouth, Va. market has remained open, so Brothers still travels there to participate as a vendor.
Customers aren’t the only ones who enjoy Brothers Farm Market’s produce. Brothers said fresh produce is a key ingredient in his own meals.
One of his favorite dishes is beets, pan-seared and caramelized and then served on a bed of beet greens with sour cream, horseradish, lemon zest and chives.
Brothers likes to spend time with his wife, Lisa, and their children and grandchildren.
For more information about Brothers Farm Market, or to receive its emailed list of weekly products, visit its Facebook page or call 252-619-3920.