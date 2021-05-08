Hezekiah Brown said the presence of many white residents at protests following the officer-involved shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City points to a growing perception that “something needs to happen” to counter racism in America.
Since Andrew Brown’s death on April 21 there have been frequent and widespread protests in the community, and Hezekiah Brown has found the diversity of the protesters to be illustrative of a larger change in American society.
Brown said that the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last year moved many people to acknowledge systemic racism for the first time.
“The incident with George Floyd gave a wide awakening,” Brown said.
The event seems to have been a kind of tipping point, with a majority of Americans now acknowledging the reality of systemic racism, he said.
“We now see a lot of white people protesting out here with the people,” Brown said, referring to the protests in Elizabeth City in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death. “So there is a feeling that something needs to happen.”
Brown, a local civic activist whose community affairs radio show “Around Town with Hez Brown” recently returned to WRVS 89.9 FM, said he tries to look for as much positive as he can find, and his new book “The Case for Reparations” cites many actions already being taken by local governments, companies and individuals that accomplish many of the goals of reparation.
“There are numerous things that are happening that are not called ‘reparations,’ but really it is the same thing,” Brown said.
Brown’s examples of those actions in his book include major donations by philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to historically black colleges and universities and numerous community organization across the country — including gifts to Elizabeth City State University, Food Bank of the Albemarle and YMCA of South Hampton Roads — and the Asheville City Council’s recent approval of a local reparations plan.
The underlying argument of Brown’s “Case for Reparations” is that African slaves were kidnapped and brought here against their will, and then they and their descendants contributed 250 years’ worth of labor to the building of the country for which they were never compensated.
After Emancipation the former slaves were promised “40 Acres and a Mule” but that promise was never fulfilled, Brown writes.
And still in 2021, black citizens continue to face discrimination in housing, substandard housing, separate and unequal schools, and low-paying jobs, he said.
Brown, a retired federal mediator, points out that a recent survey shows three-fourths of African-Americans see little or no progress on fair treatment by police and half see little or no progress on fair coverage by media, political representation and economic opportunity.
Brown’s book includes 10 recommendations for implementing reparations, only one of which involves direct cash payments to descendants of slaves.
The other nine recommendations are:
• Make African-American history mandatory in the K-12 curriculum and beyond
• Implement K-12 diversity and culture classes
• Equally fund all public schools
• Maintain and expand Head Start programs throughout the U.S.
• Maintain and expand community-based after-school programs
• Implement a $500/semester maximum college tuition at all HBCUs, along the lines of the NC Promise program.
• Ensure all educational institutions that benefited from slavery implement a program replicating the Georgetown University Plan, including scholarships.
• Demand enforcement of all civil rights legislation, including specific attention given to the Fair Housing Act
• Expand the YouthBuild program to all cities in the U.S.