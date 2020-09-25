Longtime customers of Planters Ridge in Hertford will soon be able to purchase fresh vegetables, milkshakes and pimento cheese along with their plants, trees and shrubs.
Owner Natalie Brown said she plans to open The Farm Market at Planters Ridge in October.
Brown said the Farm Market will sell fresh vegetables and produce, as well as ice cream, chicken salad, deli meats and roasted peanuts. Service will be 100 percent takeout, Brown said. She also hopes to use as many local growers as possible, depending on the season.
Brown and her husband, Lyl, built Planters Ridge 17 years ago at 1106 Harvey Point Road. Natalie Brown, who manages the business, said Planters Ridge began with 5,400 square feet and has been expanded over the years to 10,000 feet.
The garden center offers a full range of plants, flowers, shrubs and mulch.
“Fall is the best time to plant trees and shrubs,” said Brown.
Chrysanthemums, pansies, pumpkins, corn stalks and hay bales are popular items during autumn.
The garden center also sells lawn and home decor like flags and garden accessories.
Besides the garden center, Brown also manages a florist shop at Planters Ridge. The shop’s floral arrangements are designed for all occasions including, birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and funerals. Deliveries, which are made in Chowan, Perquimans and parts of Pasquotank, are a favorite job for Brown and her employees.
“We like to deliver smiles,” she said. “Everybody’s happy when they get flowers.”
Brown said the best part of owning and managing Planters Ridge is the constant changes when the seasons change.
“It’s something different all the time,” she said.
Originally from Chowan, Brown lives with her husband and three sons in Perquimans.
Planters Ridge is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about Planters Ridge, visit https://www.plantersridgeflorist.com or the Planters Ridge Florist and Garden Center Facebook page.