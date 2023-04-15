CURRITUCK — A Boy Scout leader from Moyock is one of three area Scout leaders set to receive the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor bestowed by a local BSA council.
Scott Buggey, of Moyock, will be honored with the Silver Beaver Award at the annual Tidewater Council BSA recognition dinner on Thursday, May 11, at the Khedive Shrine Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.
According to the Tidewater Council, Buggey has worked with Scouts BSA Troop 182 in Currituck for several years. On two occasions, he was instrumental in rebuilding Camp Maple in Currituck and is well-known for repairing vehicles and equipment used at Scout camps.
First introduced in 1931, the Silver Beaver Award recognizes volunteer leaders who have provided distinguished service to youth. The award is voted on by one’s peers.
Tidewater Council’s service area includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties, and four cities in southeastern Virginia.
Twiford earns Pursuit of Excellence Award
Twiford Funeral Homes has again been awarded the Pursuit of Excellence Award by the National Funeral Directors Association. Beth Grindstaff, a funeral director with Twiford, accepted the award on behalf of the company at the NFDA International Convention & Expo in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Pursuit of Excellence Award honors NFDA-member funeral homes that meet or exceed the NFDA’s business standards and demonstrate proficiency in key areas of funeral service, including compliance with state and federal regulations; providing ongoing education and professional development opportunities for staff; “offering outstanding programs and resources to bereaved families”; and “maintaining an active level of involvement within the community,” among others.
Twiford Funeral Homes is a 2006 NFDA Hall of Excellence inductee, and was one of only 98 recipients of the 2022 Pursuit of Excellence Award. Additionally, Twiford is one of only five funeral homes worldwide that has been awarded the Pursuit of Excellence Award for more then 30 years. The 2022 award was in fact the 35th consecutive time Twiford has received the award.
Figueroa joins Camden 4-H as program assistant
Shelby Figueroa has joined the Camden Center of NC Cooperative Extension as a 4-H program assistant and Juvenile Crime Prevention Council Program coordinator. In her JCPC role, Figueroa will oversee the program’s four major components: Fostering Originality Character Understanding and Success, or FOCUS; Camp Blue; Teen Court; and Community Service.
FOCUS provides students with strategies to set goals, develop coping mechanisms, and form interpersonal communication skills. Camp Blue is a summer day camp for at-risk youth that among other things, provides hands-on educational activities. Teen Court, re-established by Camden 4-H Agent Marcia Berry, is a diversion strategy that helps keep kids out of the juvenile court system and prevent them from having a criminal record. In the event that a young person is involved with the legal system, Figueroa will organize and supervise their community service.
“We are excited to have Shelby join our Extension team in Camden County,” Camden Extension Director Austin Brown said. “Shelby is a native of Camden County (and has) a desire to serve the community by helping local youth. I am looking forward to the positive impacts she will make for Camden youth and families.”
Figueroa said she’s “honored to assist and serve the future minds of my hometown.”
“I’ve always dreamed of doing my part to make an impact in my community,” she said. “I look forward to helping bridge the gaps between youth, their families, educators, and society for many years to come.”
Eastern Star raises $1.3K for EC Boys & Girls Club
Elizabeth City Chapter #44 Order of the Eastern Star recently donated $1,300 to the Elizabeth City unit of Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle. The donations came from a recent barbecue fundraiser the Eastern Star chapter held at the Masonic Lodge in Elizabeth City.
Newman hired as 1st Edenton public info officer
EDENTON — The town of Edenton has hired its first-ever public information officer.
Tyler Newman, formerly a reporter for the Chowan Herald and The Perquimans Weekly, begins his new job with Edenton on Monday.
Town Manager Corey Gooden said in a press release that the town was “fortunate” to create the public information officer position, believing it will expand “customer outreach and engagement” for Edenton residents.
He said Newman was hired for the public information role after a “very challenging and competitive” selection process. He said Newman will manage social media and all publications for the town.
“This will allow for the transparency that most citizens desire,” Gooden said. “We hope this role will keep residents and visitors engaged and informed as to what their town is doing.
“I look forward to working closely with Mr. Newman to make this role integral to our success,” Gooden said.
Smith graduating from Regent with honors
Howie Stacy Smith of Elizabeth City will graduate from Regent University with honors on May 6 with a degree in journalism/communications.
Smith, who earned his bachelor’s degree in three years, intends to attend graduate school and pursue a PhD.
Smith is the great-grandson of the late Earl and Marie Bryant and the great-nephew of Brian Stacy Bryant, all of Elizabeth City.