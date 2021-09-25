Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host the Streets of Gold Gospel Quartet for a singspiration at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, Wednesday at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken.
Journey Christian
Journey Christian Church will host a corn maze at 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, beginning Oct. 6. The corn maze will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact: Robert Bess at 252-335-4660 or 423-741-7156.