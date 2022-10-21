...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Girl Scout Ambassador Victoria Burleson of Troop 52 of Moyock recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement and honor in Girl Scouting.
Burleson earned the Girl Scout Gold Award by completing a project she called, “Mustang’s ‘FUN’damental Library,” to make reading more accessible for students at Shawboro Elementary School in Currituck County.
According to Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, Burleson came up with idea for the project after learning the effects the COVID-19 pandemic was having on local school literacy rates.
“In my county, five of the six elementary schools classify as Title I Schools," Burleson said. "To be a Title I school, your school must have a poverty rate of 40% or higher. Often, parents cannot buy extras like storybooks. Even though the schools and staff try very hard to make sure students have what they need to reach the next grade level, lots of kids fall behind.”
The pandemic seemed to be making the challenge of getting books in kids' hands even more difficult.
“I noticed during COVID that kids had no way to get their hands on storybooks," she said. "All of our schools were closed and so were the school libraries. Our county libraries were closed, as well."
Burleson says this lack of access to reading materials had serious ramifications for schoolkids.
"With no way to practice basic reading skills at home, children fell behind and they couldn't meet the expectations for their grade level," she said. "Roughly 35,000 third-graders in North Carolina were ultimately ‘retained,’ which means they took another year of third grade or were advanced to fourth grade but put in a transitional class or classified as retained for reading."
Burleson said she came up with a solution she thought would help. She created a "literacy box" outside Shawboro Elementary. The box is an outdoor structure stocked with books for school-aged children. The box contains more than 100 titles that can be checked out at the reader's leisure.
To help with the project, Burleson received donated books from friends, family and community members. Future book drives at Shawboro are also planned.
Proceeds that Burleson earned from participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program helped support the effort. The project also benefited from a monetary donation from the Moyock Women’s Club and a donation of materials by Advanced Waterproofing & Restoration of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
DKG Pi donates to Currituck Kids
Delta Kappa Gamma Pi Chapter donated to the Currituck Kids, Inc. program after hearing from the group’s chairwoman, Melissa Reynolds, during their September meeting. Currituck Kids, working with the Currituck County Schools and other agencies, provides items to schoolchildren such as food, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, hearing aids and other school-related items like athletic equipment and musical instruments.
Delta Kappa Gamma is a professional honor society for women educators in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Japan.
Brown included in Who’s Who for 2023
Hezekiah Brown of Elizabeth City will be featured in Marquis Who’s Who in America for 2023. A professional mediator, educator and author, Brown has helped resolve more than 5,000 labor-management and community disputes in the U.S. and other nations.