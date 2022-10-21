Delta Kappa Gamma

Delta Kappa Gamma Pi Chapter made a donation to the Currituck Kids, Inc. program after hearing from the group’s chairwoman, Melissa Reynolds, during their September meeting.

 Photo courtesy Claudia C. Twiford

Girl Scout Ambassador Victoria Burleson of Troop 52 of Moyock recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement and honor in Girl Scouting.

Burleson earned the Girl Scout Gold Award by completing a project she called, “Mustang’s ‘FUN’damental Library,” to make reading more accessible for students at Shawboro Elementary School in Currituck County.