Blueberry bourbon biscuits are one of Jeff Burns’ signature creations at his new business, Belcross Biscuit Company, in Camden. Burns and his wife bought the former Belcross Bake Shoppe in May and renamed the bakery.
CAMDEN — Whether it’s his scrumptious strawberry biscuits or mouthwatering buttermilk biscuits, it’s evident why people are starting to call Jeff Burns “Mr. Biscuits.”
Burns and his wife, Cherylyn, are the new owners of what formerly was Belcross Bake Shoppe at 269 U.S. Highway 158 East in Camden. They took over ownership of the bakery in May and renamed it the Belcross Biscuit Company.
Besides signature creations like blueberry bourbon biscuits and sweet potato biscuits, the Burnses also sell cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies and other delicious treats. They also offer a breakfast menu.
Burns said his own favorite on the Belcross Biscuit Company menu is biscuits and gravy.
He says he developed his signature biscuits by starting with a recipe and then perfecting it.
“I wanted to make really good biscuits,” said Burns.
He says he was first referred to as “Mr. Biscuits” after a catering job at the 2 Souls Wine Bar in downtown Elizabeth City.
Burns, who has several decades of experience in the restaurant industry, says he drew on his experiences as a child visiting his grandmother in Texas when he started planning his business.
He recalls his grandmother getting up early and cooking breakfast for her family. He said he takes a similar approach with Belcross Biscuit Company’s customers. He begins his working days, which are Tuesday through Saturday, at 4 a.m.
He doesn’t mind getting up then because he says there’s something magical about the smell of sizzling bacon in the morning.
Belcross Biscuit Company is open Tuesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Born in Texas, Burns moved to Elizabeth City when he was a teenager in 1998. He has lived in Camden with his wife and children for the past two years.
For more information about Belcross Biscuit Company visit the Belcross Bake Shoppe Facebook page or call (252)338-1286.