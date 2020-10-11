College of The Albemarle has announced the hiring of a new vice president of student success and enrollment management.
Kris Burris, who previously worked for the South Carolina Technical College system, began her new role with COA on Monday, Oct. 5.
Burris previously served in a number of positions at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, S.C. Her roles included adjunct instructor, director of student support services programs and director of dual enrollment.
In her role at COA, Burris will oversee admissions and financial aid, student recruitment and engagement, student life and leadership, enrollment services, advising, career services and secondary education.
In a press release, Burris said from her first contact with COA she was “immediately impressed” with its leadership, faculty and staff.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to join the COA family,” Burris said. “I look forward to working with our team to develop and implement a strategic plan that will support the current state of the college as well as direct our vision for the future.”
Burris earned an educational specialist degree in marriage and family therapy from Converse College in Spartanburg, SC; a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.; and an associate in science degree from Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, S.C. She currently is seeking a graduate certificate in higher education leadership from the University of South Carolina at Columbia, S.C.
Foundation announces Rae Eley scholarship
The College of The Albemarle Foundation and the Virginia Dare Business & Professional Woman’s Club have announced formation of the Rae Eley Endowed Scholarship.
The Virginia Dare Business & Professional Woman’s Club established the Rae Eley Endowed Scholarship with a $25,444 gift.
The scholarship will provide financial assistant to a female COA student, aged 25 or older, who resides in Dare, Currituck, Tyrrell, Hyde, Camden or Pasquotank counties. The student applicant must maintain a 2.5-grade-point average. Preference will be given to women who are, or will be, enrolled in undergraduate degree or certificate programs.
“The club and I had a lot of questions concerning the transfer of scholarship funds to COA, but Amy Alcocer with the COA Foundation was always available to explain the process and ease our minds,” said Emily Gould, treasurer of the Virginia Dare Business and Woman’s Club. “The Virginia Dare Business and Professional Woman’s Club is pleased and proud to be partnering with the COA Foundation to provide scholarships for women in our area.”