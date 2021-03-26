When the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago, Pastor Kevin Buzzard felt called to find a way to uplift others’ spirits during what would become for many a depressing time.
Borrowing his teenage son’s GoPro camera and creating his own lighting, Buzzard produced videos of himself giving inspirational talks. Buzzard said he hoped to share the videos online with his congregation at Sawyers Creek Baptist Church in Camden.
Noting that so many people have had their lives turned upside down during the pandemic, Buzzard said he hoped his talks would help provide encouragement for them and “help people through difficult situations.”
Referring to scripture, Buzzard’s talks reflected on how people in the Bible overcame obstacles and found their strength to persevere.
Buzzard said he expected some people would watch his 15- to 20-minute videos on YouTube. But he never expected thousands would.
“I was so happy we were able to provide normalcy,” he said, pleasantly surprised by the audience he was able to reach.
With health restrictions now easing as COVID cases decline, Buzzard said Sawyers Creek Baptist has returned to in-person services. However, church services also continue to be available online for people unable to attend in-person.
Buzzard works with the worship team at Sawyers Creek Baptist, and when preparing for services, the team concentrates on what is important to the community. He said his goal as pastor is to create an environment where everyone feels comfortable attending services.
“Anybody is always welcome to come,” Buzzard said.
Originally from West Virginia, Buzzard said his grandfather was a coal miner and Baptist preacher. Buzzard himself didn’t feel the call to ministry until he was a student in college. However, his grandfather saw his potential as a minister long before then.
In a book of poems dedicated to his family that was recorded before his death, Buzzard’s grandfather talked about his young grandson, referring to him as a fisher of men.
“He saw that in me before I ever felt the call,” Buzzard said.
Buzzard earned a master of arts degree in biblical counseling at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest and a master of divinity degree in theology from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Buzzard, who has served as the pastor at Sawyers Creek Baptist Church since 2012, lives in Elizabeth City and enjoys spending time with his wife, son and daughter. He likes to fish, play video games and attend professional wrestling events.
For more information about the services and the ministry outreach at Sawyers Creek Baptist Church visit the church’s Facebook page or website at http://www.sawyerscreek.org.