CAMDEN — Camden County 4-H is planning a youth essay contest to provide high school students in the county an opportunity to write about their experiences with the coronavirus crisis.
Marcia Berrry, 4-H Youth Development program assistant with the Camden County Cooperative Extension Center, said 4-H is looking for ways to stay connected and relevant for the community during a time of social distancing and cancellation of most public gatherings.
Berry said she was approached by a high school student in Camden who likes to write and was looking for an additional writing project to work on. When Berry got the request she began thinking that an essay contest could be a good way for high school students to organize and communicate their thoughts about how they have been affected by the coronavirus health crisis.
The student who approached Berry about a writing project is a high school senior, and Berry said the changes have been especially significant for seniors.
Berry said the contest should be a good opportunity for teens. “It will keep them involved in the community as well,” she said.
The details of the essay contest are still being worked out but Berry said she expects it will be open to Camden County residents aged 14-18.
Contest rules and information will be posted on the Camden 4-H website and Facebook page, most likely sometime next week. The winning entry will be published in an upcoming edition of The Daily Advance.