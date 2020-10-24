The following is the schedule of activities for the Camden Center for Active Adults this week:
MONDAY
Drive thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fruits and veggies: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Car Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Corn Hole: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fruits and veggies, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Computers available by appointment, 10 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Spooktacular Cookout and Costume Contest: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Cornhole: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Upcoming craft activities for November
• Holiday Centerpiece Craft: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to noon.
Community donations for center’s craft projects are always welcome.