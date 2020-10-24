The following is the schedule of activities for the Camden Center for Active Adults this week:

MONDAY

Drive thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruits and veggies: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Car Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Corn Hole: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fruits and veggies, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Computers available by appointment, 10 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

Spooktacular Cookout and Costume Contest: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

• Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Cornhole: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Upcoming craft activities for November

• Holiday Centerpiece Craft: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to noon.

Community donations for center’s craft projects are always welcome.