The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session at the central office to discuss personnel issues Wednesday at 5 p.m. The board and the Camden Board of Commissioners will then meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library at 6 p.m. for an open session to discuss the site and construction of the new high school.

The Currituck Board of Education will meet in the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College to approve personnel for the upcoming school year Thursday at 9 a.m.