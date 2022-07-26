...Area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden,
Pasquotank, northwestern Perquimans, northeastern Bertie, eastern
Hertford, Gates, northwestern Currituck, and northwestern Chowan
Counties, the City of Chesapeake and the southeastern City of
Suffolk through 345 PM EDT...
At 228 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Cofield, or near Ahoskie, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rainfall.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Elizabeth City, Camden, Ahoskie, Hertford, Winfall, Gatesville,
Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, Great Bridge, South Mills,
Sunbury, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Gates, Winton, Cofield, Powellsville,
Colerain, Harrellsville and Como.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts
are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and
blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other
light outdoor objects.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Camden commissioners, school board to meet Wednesday
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session at the central office to discuss personnel issues Wednesday at 5 p.m. The board and the Camden Board of Commissioners will then meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library at 6 p.m. for an open session to discuss the site and construction of the new high school.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College to approve personnel for the upcoming school year Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m. Submit public comments to info@visitelizabethcity.com by Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the DSS-ARHS shared conference room Monday at 8:45 a.m. Come to front desk and state you plan to attend the meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse on Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss a draft comprehensive plan, goals and map.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet at the board office Tuesday at 9 a.m.