Education has long been a worthy and charitable cause among North Carolina’s Freemasons. Still today, Masons across the state continue to aid, donate to, and advance this cause. Some lodges have even taken it upon themselves to provide such instruction, erecting centers of learning for the benefit of the communities in which they live and work.
In the summer of 1828, the Masons of Widow’s Son Lodge, in Camden County, launched plans to build a new meeting hall and school. In July of that year, the lodge formed a special committee “appointed for the purpose of locating a piece of land in some suitable place in the county for to build an academy….”
Situated on the first floor of this new hall, the Shiloh Academy would provide an opportunity to educate Camden’s as well as North Carolina’s aspiring youth. The brethren spent the rest of the year raising subscriptions, purchasing land for the academy, forming the academy’s constitution, appointing its trustees, and, finally, constructing the building.
The members of Widow’s Son Lodge moved into their new lodge hall in September 1830. The site of this building, as the lodge history mentions, was located on, “(a) tract of land located near Shiloh, belonging to Brother William Mercer.” This tract sits adjacent to the Magnolia Manor subdivision on N.C. Highway 343 South. Shiloh Academy was incorporated in January 1832 and Widow’s Son Lodge would meet there for nearly 20 years before returning to the vicinity of Camden Courthouse.
In 1850, the brethren of Widow’s Son Lodge returned to their former meeting locale at Camden Courthouse. Here, during the winter of that year, they planned the construction of a new lodge hall, appointing a committee in partnership with the Sons of Temperance.
This new hall, like the one in Shiloh, included an upper floor for the lodge room with the school on the ground floor. However, Widow’s Son Lodge dissolved their partnership with the Sons of Temperance the following year and proceeded to construct their lodge hall unaided. Funds were earmarked in June 1855 as the brethren raised $250 to build a Masonic temple and schoolroom at Camden Courthouse.
During the summer of 1856, Widow’s Son Lodge sold its academy at Shiloh, using those profits to help build the new hall. The brothers initially intended to dedicate their new lodge in October but waited until November to do so. An advertisement in the Oct. 7, 1856, issue of The Democratic Pioneer publicized this Masonic dedication. The lodge dedicated its new hall at Camden Courthouse on Nov. 7, 1856.
The 1856 lodge hall remains a treasured connection to Camden’s past, both Masonically and culturally, as 2020 marked the 164th year the lodge has met within its walls. Camden Academy continued to enroll students and offer educational instruction, much like Shiloh Academy first had 40 years prior.
Paul Vincent is a contributing researcher at Museum of the Albemarle.