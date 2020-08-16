CAMDEN — For the first time since the beginning of 2020, the Camden County Heritage Museum was open to visitors Saturday.
The award-winning museum focused on local history closed in December 2019 and had originally planned to reopen in March of this year.
“But that’s when the virus hit is,” explained Brian Forehand, one of the volunteer curators at the museum.
Since then, Forehand and Alex Leary, another volunteer curator, have discussed how and when they might reopen the museum for visitors while still keeping everyone safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum was open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and visitors were able to browse the displays in the museum space next to the Camden Board of Elections Office and in the Camden Historic Jail. Both buildings are part of the Camden Courthouse complex on N.C. Highway 343 just north of the U.S. Highway 158 intersection.
Forehand explained that for the time being there are no guided tours of the museum. He and other volunteers will be at the site to answer questions, but leading groups on guided visits has been suspended in an effort to comply with public health guidelines.
“If people want to just come in and look they can,” Forehand said.
Museum volunteers are eager for visitors to return.
“We want people to see what has been done,” Forehand said.
The museum will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.
A number of new artifacts and displays are part of the museum now. A new centerpiece in the room next to the Board of Elections office is a replica of the 1847 Camden County Courthouse. A bench from the courthouse sits just below the replica and is part of an eye-catching display designed to welcome visitors.
Also in the center of the room is a new display on the Dismal Swamp. Forehand said he realized earlier this year that the museum did not have much material on the swamp, even though it’s an important part of the county’s history.
So he has put together an away of books, articles and photos related to the Dismal Swamp and the Dismal Swamp Canal.
Among the artifacts is a set of informational sheets written by the late Fred Fearing and published by the Holiday Inn of Elizabeth City, apparently for the benefit of hotel guests.
One of those documents notes that the Dismal Swamp Canal was the first man-made waterway in the United States, built to connect the Chesapeake Bay to the Albemarle Sound.
A newly organized collection of old records includes records from a “poorhouse” that was operated in the county from 1838 until the early 1900s. There’s also a ledger from the Pecan Farm that was a commercial agricultural operation in the early 20th century. It was located at the intersection of U.S. 158 and what is now Country Club Road.
The museum still has a number of items related to the Civil War, including a newly discovered excerpt from a book written by Union Col. Rush Hawkins after the war. Hawkins, who led a Union brigade in the Battle of South Mills, after the war wrote a book called “Better Than Men” that celebrated the noble character of dogs.
The book recounts how Hawkins’ dog Carlo was shot in the leg at the Battle of South Mills and remained bravely by the officer’s side without noticeable whimpering.
The display about moonshining in Camden County has been expanded.
The World War I section now includes a photograph of Camden native David Phillip Meggs in his uniform. Meggs was killed during the Meuse-Argonne offensive.
A display about ferries in the county has been updated to include information about the River Bend Ferry that was operated by the Upton family in the early 1900s.
The museum also now tells a more complete story about the area known variously as Milltown, Texaco Beach and Elizabeth City Beach.
Forehand said the area along Milltown Road in the Shiloh area was long known as Milltown because of five windmills that were located in the area.
In the first half of the 20th century the Texas Oil Co., which had a strong presence in the Elizabeth City area, wanted to provide Elizabeth City residents a clean, safe place to swim in the Pasquotank River and settled on the spot seven or eight miles downriver from the city on the Camden side of the river.
The spot at the end of Milltown Road became known as Texaco Beach and at its height of popularity included a sand beach, carousel, boardwalk, concession stand and waterfront restaurant.
“It was just a nice family beach,” Forehand said.
Later the Cuthrell family of Elizabeth City rebranded the area as Elizabeth City Beach and developed it as a residential subdivision, he said.
The museum seeks to tell the story of the county from the pre-Colonial period to the present.