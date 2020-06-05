CAMDEN — Camden County’s active adults will get some relief from the closings due to COVID-19, as the county’s senior center is slated to reopen on Monday.
The county’s Center for Active Adults will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday, the center has announced on its website. The center’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to allow time for staff to clean and sanitize bathrooms and commonly touched spaces daily.
Because of continuing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, some preventive measures will remain in place. The following are some of those conditions, according to the center’s announcement:
• Center users must maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing between other participants while in the center’s parking lot and within the building;
• Center users must wear facemasks at all times, unless they are actively exercising in the center’s exercise room;
• Center users must use hand sanitizer upon entering the building, and
• Center users will have their temperature taken upon arrival and those not feeling well are encouraged to stay home.
Classes or events that do not allow room for six feet of social distancing between participants will not be held. Class sizes will be limited to eight participants per class, and the exercise room will be limited to four participants per 45 minute sessions. The center’s computer lab will be limited to two participants per 45--minute sessions.
The center is located behind the Historic Courthouse in the county office complex at 117 N.C. Highway 343, and is reopening under Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to reopen facilities statewide.
For more information, view center’s announcement online at camdencountync.gov/departments/senior-center.