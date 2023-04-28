...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Camden Early College student Bridget Hapgood represents fellow students on the state Student Advisory Council and also leads a local student group that helps people in the Camden community.
CAMDEN — Camden Early College student Bridget Hapgood is hooked on helping others — whether it’s through service projects in her community or through her leadership in efforts to strengthen public schools statewide.
Hapgood was instrumental in founding the student service club Helping Hands of Camden County, representing students from across northeastern North Carolina on the 12-member state Student Advisory Council established by N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt.
The council, which was formed just a couple of months ago, has focused so far on increasing parent involvement in public schools, Hapgood said.
The council meets once or twice a month, and meetings are usually conducted virtually.
Hapgood said hearing other students talk about the low level of parent involvement in other school districts has made her appreciate even more the high level of parent and community support for the public schools in Camden.
Hapgood said she has been interested in community service since she was in elementary school. She was either in the fourth- or fifth-grade when she began working with Rock Solid Foundation, which provides backyard play sets for children who are fighting cancer.
Hapgood explained that when she was 8 her older sister was in the Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program at Camden High School and needed community service hours. That experience helped spark her enthusiasm for service.
Last year the Student Government Association at Camden County High School held a “Penny Wars” fundraiser for the Bruins Food Pantry. That further fueled her interest in community service, she said.
“We have a lot of really great students here who are passionate about doing things for others,” she said.
Hapgood said she plans to become a special education teacher. She would like to attend college in North Carolina and teach close to home after she graduates from college.
“Family is really important to me, so I would like to stay kind of close to home,” she said.
With her twin interests in education and government leadership, Hapgood said she’s found the student advisory council to be a perfect fit.
“I have decided this year that I am more interested in the teaching aspect,” she said. “This was a way for me to combine all of my interests into something that I am passionate about.”