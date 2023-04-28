Bridget Hopgood

Camden Early College student Bridget Hapgood represents fellow students on the state Student Advisory Council and also leads a local student group that helps people in the Camden community.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — Camden Early College student Bridget Hapgood is hooked on helping others — whether it’s through service projects in her community or through her leadership in efforts to strengthen public schools statewide.

Hapgood was instrumental in founding the student service club Helping Hands of Camden County, representing students from across northeastern North Carolina on the 12-member state Student Advisory Council established by N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt.