The Camden County Tourism Development Authority announced the five winners this week of its first-ever Student Photo Contest.
The TDA received 26 images from 15 students in grades 9-12 at Camden County High School. The images were submitted in five categories: Landscapes or Waterscapes, Wildlife, Architecture, People and Wildcard. The Wildcard category was designed for photos that didn’t fit one of the other four categories.
Entries for the contest, sponsored by Towne Bank, were submitted between April 1 and closed on April 30 and blue ribbons were awarded to the winners.
Elizabeth Fields, a 12th-grader, submitted the winning entry, “On the Fence,” in the Landscapes or Waterscapes category. Alaina Chipman, an 11th-grader, submitted the winning entry in the Wildlife category, “Bark, Bark.” Chipman’s entry also was selected for the contest’s Commissioners Award.
In the Architecture category, Nadia Bean, a 10th-grader, had the winning entry, “Bruins Dugout,” while Madison Perry, a 10th-grader, submitted the winning entry in the People category.
Khuyen Nguyen, an 11th grader, submitted the winning entry, “Rake and Barrel Rust,” in the Wildcard category. Nguyen’s entry was also selected for the contest’s County Manager Award.
According to the Camden TDA, the winning entry in each category will be printed, matted and framed and then displayed in Camden public facilities. The winners and their photographs will also be recognized on the county website and its social media sites. They’ll also be recognized at the Camden Board of Commissioners’ June 7 meeting.
In a press release, the Camden TDA thanked both the students who participated by “submitting their beautiful images of Camden County” and the contest’s judges for “volunteering their time and artistic eyes” to the contest.
Judges were the same as those for Camden’s photo contest for adults last year. They included Ken Ferguson, a South Mills resident; Kayla Eller of Inner Banks Interiors and a TDA board member; Amanda Madeira, a local photographer; Amy Gibbons of Still Frames Photography; and Commissioner Ross Munro, who came up with the idea to hold the contest in 2019.
The TDA also thanked Towne Bank for sponsoring the contest.
Like the TDA’s photo contest for adults, which was held for the second time last year, photos from the Student Photo Contest will be used to help promote Camden.