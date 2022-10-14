Photographs of lightning strikes under a darkened sky, a "hairy" dragonfly, a little girl getting "kissed" by a horse, the Paradiso Roma Ristorante at sunrise, and a horse appearing to be yukking it up, are the big winners of this year's Camden County Photography Contest.

The Camden County Tourism Development Authority announced the winners Thursday of its third annual contest, #CaptureCamdenNC, including five blue ribbon-winning photos in the contest's five categories.