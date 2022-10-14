Photographs of lightning strikes under a darkened sky, a "hairy" dragonfly, a little girl getting "kissed" by a horse, the Paradiso Roma Ristorante at sunrise, and a horse appearing to be yukking it up, are the big winners of this year's Camden County Photography Contest.
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority announced the winners Thursday of its third annual contest, #CaptureCamdenNC, including five blue ribbon-winning photos in the contest's five categories.
The Camden TDA also announced the winners of the contest's County Manager, Commissioners and People's Choice Award, the latter of which was voted on by attendees of the second annual Camden Heritage Festival held last weekend.
Randall Harris' "Shocking Sky," an image of lightning strikes under a darkened sky, swept the County Manager, Commissioners and People's Choice awards, winning all three. The image also took first place in the Scenic Scapes category that featured images of land or water. Harris also won third place in the category for another image he submitted.
Taking second place in the Scenic Scapes category was Kim Forsyth while Melissa Miller earned an honorable mention for her submission.
According to the TDA, 31 different photographers submitted 139 different images for this year's #CaptureCamdenNC contest. To be eligible, photographers had to either live in Camden or work in the county. Entries were received from Aug. 1 to Sept. 9.
Photographers submitted images in one of five categories. Besides Scenic Scapes, the other four categories were Wildlife, Architecture, People, and Wildcard. The TDA said the Wildcard category was set aside for images not fitting into one of the other four categories.
Blue ribbons were issued to the first-place winners. Second-place winners got red ribbons, while third place winners got yellow ribbons. White ribbons were awarded to submissions earning honorable mention.
In addition to sweeping the County Manager, Commissioner and People's Choice Awards, Harris nearly swept the Wildlife category. His image, "Hairy Dragonfly," took first place in the category. His images also took second and third place. Justyna Kruczek took honorable mention in the category.
In the Architecture category, Dawn Lowry won both first and third place, with her image, "Sunrise at Paradiso," of the Italian restaurant on the Camden Causeway at dawn, taking the top spot. Donna Rose took second place and Ashley Jennings won honorable mention.
Ashley Williams' image, "First Kiss," of a young girl receiving a love lick from a horse, took first place in the People category. Rose's images took second and third place in the category, while Teresa Waller won honorable mention.
Rose's image, "Poncho ... Laughter is the Best Medicine," of a horse appearing to laugh while looking straight into the camera, won first place in the Wildcard category. Jennifer Tillett took second place, Jessica Vaughan took third place and Jennings took honorable mention.
Rose said in an email that Poncho, the subject of her prize-winning entry, is a neglected rescue animal who was "lovingly taken in" by Mike and Stacey Riggs and has spent "quite a few years now" on their farm in Old Trap. Rose said the Riggses "treat all their animals like family" and she likes spending time with them.
"I love spending time with them (and) in return they give me the best expressions," she said.
Rose, who has placed in the Camden photography contest all three years it's been held, said she never leaves the house without her camera and likes to think "I can find beauty in absolutely anything."
"I just love brightening people's Facebook news feeds with the beauty I see each day," she said of why she loves photography. "I totally take (photos) to share. If I did it for a business I would not like it."
The judges for this year's Camden photo contest were Amanda Kielar, a local photographer who runs her own business, Amanda Kielar Photography; Kayla Norfleet, also a local photographer who runs Kayla Norfleet Photography; Kayla Eller, owner of the design business Inner Banks Interiors; and Cole Ferguson, a graphic designer at Pendo who also is a graduate of Camden Early College.
Towne Bank again sponsored the contest.
Sarah Hill, director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center and the Camden TDA, thanked Towne Bank for sponsoring the contest and the judges for their work selecting the winners.
"We appreciate contest participants submitting their beautiful images of Camden County and look forward to utilizing these photos for display and promotional purposes," she said.
The Camden TDA plans to recognize the winners on the county's social media and county websites. The winners also will be acknowledged by county officials at the Camden Board of Commissioners' Nov. 7 meeting.