Chris King’s image of a great blue heron, captured in flight near his house on the Arneuse Creek, won first place in the wildlife category of the second annual Camden County Tourism Development Authority Photo Contest.
CAMDEN — Camden shutterbugs, it’s time to either get out your camera or pull out your cellphone.
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority is seeking photographs for its 3rd annual Camden County photo contest, #CaptureCamdenNC. The TDA began accepting entries for the contest Aug. 1 and will continue to do so through Sept. 9.
This year’s contest will again have five categories: Scenic-scapes (either land or water), Wildlife, Architecture, People, and Wildcard. The latter category is for “unique” images that “live outside the other categories,” a press release from the Camden TDA states.
The contest again is open to anyone over 18 who either lives in Camden or works in the county. For photography buffs younger than 18, their parent or legal guardian must enter their photos on their behalf.
Each contestant can submit up to 10 images. Each photo must be in digital format and include a caption and designate the category for which it’s being entered. All photos must be high resolution at 300 dpi or larger and have been taken by the person submitting the images. They also must be the property of the person submitting them.
A panel of five judges will again pick the first-, second-, and third-place winners as well as honorable mention winners in each category. Blue ribbons will be issued to the first-place winners, red ribbons to second-place winners, yellow ribbons to third-place winners and white ribbons to those earning honorable mention. A County Manager’s and Commissioners’ Award will also be awarded to one blue ribbon winner.
An additional “People’s Choice” Award will be presented this year at the 2nd annual Camden Heritage Festival on Oct. 10 at Camden Community Park. The award will be voted on at the event.
The blue-ribbon winners in each category will be displayed in Camden County public spaces. Winners will also be recognized on social media, county websites and acknowledged by the Board of Commissioners and county manager at the board’s Nov. 7 meeting.
Towne Bank is again sponsoring the #CaptureCamdenNC photo contest.
“We are excited to see the beautiful images submitted and look forward to utilizing these photos for display and promotional purposes,” TDA Chairwoman Sarah Hill said in the release.