Fresh off the success of its second annual photo contest in December, the Camden County Tourism Development Authority is hosting its first-ever photo for students.
The Camden TDA began receiving entries for its Student Photo Contest on Thursday and will accept entries through April 30. The contest is open to students in grades 9-12 who are currently enrolled in the Camden County Schools.
The TDA originally planned to include a student division in its second annual adult contest held last year. However, because schools were busy making sure students were learning remotely during the pandemic, there wasn’t sufficient time to solicit interest in the contest. So the TDA decided to hold a separate contest for students in the spring.
The TDA has said the photo contests are designed to both promote Camden County and encourage county residents to show their photography skills.
The student contest’s rules will be similar to those used for the adult contest. The contest features five categories: Landscapes or Waterscapes; Wildlife; Architecture; People; and Wildcard. The last category is for photographs that don’t fit in the other four categories.
Also, each photographer can only submit five images to the contest. Each photo has to be in a digital format and have a high resolution of 300 dpi (dots per inch) or larger. Images must be taken and owned by the person who submits it, include a caption and be designated for one of the five categories.
The only different rule is that students submitting an entry must include their parent or guardian’s name on the submission form.
Winners will be emailed or notified no later than May 14.
A blue ribbon will be awarded to the winner in each category. A County Manager’s and Commissioners Award will also be awarded to one blue ribbon winner. The blue ribbon-winning photographs in each category will also be printed, matted and displayed in Camden County public facilities. The winning images also will be shared on the county’s social media platforms and websites and acknowledged at a Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for June 7.
Towne Bank, which sponsored last year’s adult contest, is also sponsoring the Student Photo Contest.
For contest information, visit https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021-Camden-Photo-Contest-Student-rules.pdf. Contact Sarah Hill at 252-771-8333 or email her at dscwelcome@camdencountync.gov.