The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will receive student entries for its first-ever Student Photo Contest through today.
Sarah Hill, director at the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center, said the contest for students in grades 9-12 had drawn four entries as of Thursday morning. All were from students in grades 9-10, she said.
Hill planned to reach out to the Camden school art teachers Thursday and today to get more entries.
Photos can be entered in one of five categories: landscapes or waterscapes; wildlife, architecture, people and wildcard. The wildcard category is for unique photos that don't fit the first four categories.
For contest information, visit https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021-Camden-Photo-Contest-Student-rules.pdf . Contact Hill at 252-771-8333 or at dscwelcome@camdencountync.gov.