CAMDEN — The Camden County Tourism Development Authority’s “Wide Open Spaces” promotional video has been named the Bronze winner in the Online Commercials: Campaign-Branding division at the 42nd annual Telly Awards.
Honoring excellence in video and television since 1979, the Telly Awards are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies, including national brands like Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.
Camden TDA worked with producer Mike Martine of Eye Candy Digital Video last fall to create a series of videos focused on visitors enjoying fishing, hiking, biking, paddling, camping, photography, birding, boating and other activities in Camden’s natural settings, a press release states.
NC Tourism Promotions Grant funds, awarded from the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina Tourism Recovery Committee through Visit NC, were used to pay for the videos.
Last year, the Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adobe, the BBC, PBS, J. Paul Getty Museum, and the Walt Disney Company. The full list of the 42nd annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners. To view the video, visit the Camden County tourism website at www.Visit Camden CountyNC.com.