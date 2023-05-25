CAMDEN — The Camden Woman’s Club presented a memorial bench to the Camden County Public Library on Tuesday, April 25, made possible by the Trex Company's national recycling program.

According to a Camden Woman's Club press release, Trex, which manufactures composite decking made up of 95% recycled materials, contributes a high-performance composite benches in return for at least 500 pounds of plastic polyethylene film bags that otherwise would end up in landfills, roadsides and waterways.