...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The Camden Woman's Club donated a bench made of recycled material to the Camden Public Library on April 25. On hand for the donation were Camden Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Tiffney White, Library Branch Manager Alfreda Gordon, library staff, and more than 20 club members.
The Sawyer family of Currituck was recently awarded the NC 4-H Family Legacy Award. Shown are (front row, l-r): Carsyn Sawyer, Jennifer Sawyer, Wayne Sawyer, Cameron Lowe, Ashton Lowe and Cayden Lowe; and (back row, l-r) Chandler Sawyer, Rodney Sawyer and Eric Lowe.
CAMDEN — The Camden Woman’s Club presented a memorial bench to the Camden County Public Library on Tuesday, April 25, made possible by the Trex Company's national recycling program.
According to a Camden Woman's Club press release, Trex, which manufactures composite decking made up of 95% recycled materials, contributes a high-performance composite benches in return for at least 500 pounds of plastic polyethylene film bags that otherwise would end up in landfills, roadsides and waterways.