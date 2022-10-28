One woman’s trash is another woman’s treasure. We have all heard a version of the saying, but Gina Norfleet’s crafts embody it.
Norfleet repurposes furniture to create several different kinds of crafts including wreaths, porch signs, ornaments and woodcrafts.
“I enjoy repurposing furniture, taking someone’s trash and giving it a second life,” she said.
Norfleet, 59, grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia, and still lives there. She began crafting as a teenager.
“Crafting is relaxing and rewarding to me. I enjoy trying new things, techniques,” she said.
Over the past 20 years she has participated in several area craft shows, including the Holly Days Festival of Gifts.
Norfleet’s crafts will again be on display at next weekend’s Holly Days Festival of Gifts. The 36th annual event will be Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at Camden Intermediate School at N.C. Highway 343 North.
According to the Beth Upton of the Camden Woman’s Club, the organization sponsoring the event, 70 exhibitors are expected to participate in the two-day event
Vendors will be selling a wide variety of crafts and other items, including photography, resin art, jewelry, wreaths, ornaments, embroidery, crocheted and painted wood items, charcuterie boards, acrylic, laser and CNC wooden crafts.
Shoppers will also find baskets; pet items like dog treats, collars, tags; clothes, soaps, yard art, alpaca products, succulents, puzzles and toys.
Also on hand will be direct sale consultants for Norwex, scentsy, longaberger, pampered chef, Mary Kay, lularoe, Lazzy Frog, Young Living Essential Oils, and Ruby Ribbon, Upton said.
For shoppers who get hungry, three food trucks will be stationed outside the school: Owl Feed Ya, Mr. Joe’s Fun Foods, and Dank Franks.
For shoppers who want to take home food home, two peanut vendors will be at Holly Days. Attendees will also find kettle corn, crunch-on freeze dried snacks, sugar cookies, hot cocoa bombs and cake cups.
The Camden Woman’s Club will also be selling RADA Cutlery and Happy Home Flavoring. CVS also will be on hand offering flu shots.
Upton said this year’s Holly Days will have more vendors than last year’s, when 51 participated. She said the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the event having fewer vendors.
Upton said attendance at last year’s Holly Days was “almost average considering the COVID restrictions we had in place.” Average attendance at Holly Days is about 1,500; last year’s event drew about 1,300.
“I think people were just ready to get out and do something last years,” she said.
Given it’s number of vendors, Upton said the Camden Woman’s Club expects to raise about $12,000 from this year’s show. Most of the money goes to the Camden County Schools for various projects, she said.
“We give scholarships, we have for the last two years given $5,000 divided between each school for things they need, a high school band sponsorship, a Kids Closet for the primary school, and other things,” Upton said.
The club also gives money to various local, state, national and international organizations.
“We also have supported our military with Christmas stockings for a local person serving overseas and their platoon,” Upton said.
The Camden Woman’s Club currently has about 38 members and meets at the Camden Center for Active Adults at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month except June, July and December. Anyone interested in joining can message the club on its Facebook page.
Hours for the Holly Days Festival of Gifts is Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $4 ($3 for those bringing an unexpired canned good), $2 for students ages 6-18, and free for kids younger than 5.