If you have not visited Museum of the Albemarle lately, you are missing the exhibit “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Welders: Blacksmithing in the Albemarle.”
Located in the museum lobby until September, the exhibit highlights the tools, hand-forged implements and hardware used by blacksmiths to improve the lives of many local families in the Albemarle region. After viewing the exhibit, visitors can travel through “Our Story” to see artifacts that were built by local blacksmiths.
The Carter plow is one of many artifacts demonstrating the craftsmanship of local blacksmiths in the region. For the Carter family of Pasquotank County, the blacksmith trade started with William K. Carter, who lived on South Road Street. He was an undertaker but also had a blacksmith shop and gun shop. He also installed lightning rods on houses. The stress and strain of the funeral business led Carter to purchase approximately 92 acres. He farmed the land with his children using mules and plows.
Spence Bright Carter, William K. Carter’s son, followed in his father’s steps as a blacksmith. He was always busy helping others, ensuring their tools stayed in working condition. However, he also enjoyed making items that could be useful — not just to him but to others.
Family history shows that Spence Bright Carter “made things of wood” — swingle trees, plow shaves, hoe handles — and even invented the Carter turn plow. He developed a small-scale model, just as we would today, that was displayed in the shop on the family farm that would be on Wellfield Road today in Pasquotank County.
The model was kept out of the reach of his grandchildren so they could not play with it. Many farmers came to him wanting to purchase the plow: a twin blade scratcher and a time saver in the field.
The local newspaper, the Daily Economist, reported on June 20, 1906, that S.P. Carter had returned from Washington after applying for a patent on the plow he had just finished modeling. The article also noted that Spence Carter had also developed a fertilizer distributor but had not applied for a patent. A patent was issued on April 30, 1907, for the Carter plow. Spence Bright Carter had six children, with Willie and Johnnie following the farming tradition by growing potatoes.
Close examination of the Carter plow reveals the words “PLANT JR. – 1167” (located on the right side of plow standing from behind it) and “PLANT JR. – 1168” (located on the left side of plow standing from behind it).
Though the Carter plow in Our Story is well over 100 years old, it was seen during the 1900s as an advancement in farming technology. When riding by a field that is currently being prepared today, take a step back in time and think of the men, women and children who walked the field with a mule and plow to accomplish a successful growing season.
Lori Meads is an educator at Museum of the Albemarle.