Annie Castillo is among the millions of budding entrepreneurs around the world who decided the COVID-19 pandemic was the right time to start a business.
Castillo, a personal banker, had never owned a business before starting the Sultry Scent Company. She had always enjoyed the scent of burning candles in her home, but hadn’t really thought about making them herself until the pandemic hit.
She researched the candle-making process and then starting making them in her home studio. At first, she handed out her finished candles as gifts before deciding to sell them online and at markets and craft fairs.
Business has gone so well, Castillo decided to open Sultry Scent Company in a brick-and-mortar space. In January, she’ll open her business’s doors at the new Harbor Centre, formerly PNC Bank, at the corner of Main and Poindexter streets in Elizabeth City’s downtown.
Originally from New York City, Castillo and her family decided to move to Elizabeth City after her husband retired from the military in 2014.
In her home studio, Castillo likes to listen to music while creating products that range from candles, wax melts and handmade soaps to sugar scrubs, bath bombs and room and linen sprays.
All of Castillo’s candles are 100% soy wax. Castillo uses a variety of fragrances in her candles and other Sultry Scent Company products.
When creating a new scent, Castillo said she likes to get feedback from her husband, two teenage children, family members and friends before adding it to her collection of products.
Castillo said her favorite scent is Pumpkin Caramel Crunch which is especially popular during autumn.
Castillo said she enjoys the creative process of making and designing candles and other products. She also enjoys seeing the reactions of her customers to her products.
Castillo is enthusiastic about opening a store downtown. She plans to offer candle-making classes/parties where people can make their own candles and create their own scents.
Castillo maintains social media for her business on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. For more information, call (252)384-8425 or visit Sultry Scent Company’s website at https://www.sultryscentco.com/.