...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Dwayne Patterson, (left) director of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation, poses with Tim Aydlett, newly elected president of the Friends of State Parks (center), and David Pearson (right), executive director of the Friends of State Parks.
RALEIGH — An Elizabeth City resident is the new president of the Friends of State Parks.
Tim Aydlett, a retired Perquimans County Schools principal, was elected to head the organization for the next two years during its annual meeting at William B Umstead Park on Oct. 29.
FSP members also voted to elect Steve Shelton as 1st vice president, Michelle Leonard, 2nd vice president, and Mary Jaeger-Gale as an FSP board director.
A longtime FSP member, Aydlett is a founding member of Friends of Dismal Swamp and Albemarle Conservation, a chapter of the NC Wildlife Federation. He also is a current board member of NC Beautiful and served on the NC Audubon board and the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund from 2004-10.
Aydlett is also a certified environmental educator and received the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his contributions to conservation and education across North Carolina.
According to its website, the FSP is an “independent, nonprofit advocate” for the N.C. Park System, providing support through local NCFSP chapters and acting as a source of park information and environmental education to the public.
ECSU’s Wade named a fellow at HELF
Elizabeth City State University’s associate vice chancellor for student affairs has been named one of 27 new fellows at the Higher Education Leadership Foundation.
Kevin J. Wade, who also is ECSU’s deputy chief student affairs officer, will attend HELF’s Leadership Institute and participate in other foundation activities throughout the year aimed at preparing campus leaders for senior roles in academia, specifically at historically black colleges and universities. HELF was established in March 2015 to provide learning and mentoring opportunities for current and aspiring minority leaders at HBCUs.
“I am honored to be selected as a HELF Fellow, which provides me with the unique opportunity to engage with and learn from leaders at the forefront of HBCUs and those who invest and support them,” Wade said in the release. “Alongside my peers, the HELF Fellows build a continuous network of scholars who are passionate about education and preparing to serve at the highest level at our nation’s most treasured institutions.”
Wade, who began working at ECSU in 2018, oversees campus centers in the Division of Student Affairs, including Student Engagement, Student Health, and Recreation and Wellness. He previously was the dean of Student Services at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., and also worked at a university and community colleges in Virginia, Maryland and California.
After earning a bachelor of arts in political science from ECSU, he worked as coordinator for Leadership Development and Commuter Student Engagement. He’s working on a doctorate in higher education leadership from Morgan State University.