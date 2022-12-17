Aydlett, Friends of State Parks

Dwayne Patterson, (left) director of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation, poses with Tim Aydlett, newly elected president of the Friends of State Parks (center), and David Pearson (right), executive director of the Friends of State Parks.

 Photo courtesy Friends of State Parks

RALEIGH — An Elizabeth City resident is the new president of the Friends of State Parks.

Tim Aydlett, a retired Perquimans County Schools principal, was elected to head the organization for the next two years during its annual meeting at William B Umstead Park on Oct. 29.