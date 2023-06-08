...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code ORANGE
Air Quality Alert across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.
Air quality is expected to reach code ORANGE...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory and/or
heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce prolonged
or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
Sadie Crank, (center) a kindergartener at Grandy Primary School in Camden County, is one of 13 budding artists whose artwork was recently chosen to represent agriculture in the annual farm to School calendar.
In honor of its annual meeting of shareholders, TowneBank partnered with organizations helping to address food insecurity in 11 markets across Virginia and North Carolina. In Elizabeth City, volunteers packed 360 boxes for seniors at the Food Bank of the Albemarle on Saturday, June 3.
Emma Luella Swinney, (second from right) a senior at Elizabeth City State University majoring in elementary education and minoring in math, was presented the 2023 Delta Kappa Gamma Pi Chapter's Educational Scholarship in May. On hand for the presentation were (l-r) Swinney's parents, Danny and Michelle Swinney; Claudia Twiford, the Pi chapter's scholarship chair; and Rachel Gragson, Pi chapter treasurer.
Alexis Williams, a Perquimans County High School senior, was presented the Perquimans County Chapter of NC Retired School Personnel’s Education Scholarship during an event in May. Shown with Williams is Perquimans County NCRSP President Brenda Hollowell-White.
RALEIGH — Sadie Crank, a kindergartener at Grandy Primary School in Camden County, is one of 13 budding artists whose artwork was recently chosen to represent agriculture in the annual Farm to School Calendar.
Each month of the calendar depicts the art of a student and represents a different commodity. The calendar also includes a daily fact about agriculture, giving students an understanding of agriculture's role in food production.