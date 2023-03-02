Perdue Farms donated 40,000 pounds of chicken products to Food Bank of the Albemarle last month to assist its efforts feeding hungry and food insecure residents in the region.
The donation, which is equivalent to 33,000 meals, is part of Perdue’s Delivering Hope to our Neighbors program.
“This gift of nutritious protein comes at a time when families continue to struggle with putting meals on their tables,” said Liz Reasoner, executive director of Food Bank of the Albemarle. “For years, Perdue Farms has been a tremendous partner in our ability to alleviate the hardships of those struggling with food insecurity. Together, we are providing wholesome meals and delivering a little hope to our neighbors.”
Living Our Best Life gives CHKD $1.5K
Living Our Best Life Social Club, a nonprofit social club formed in the Elizabeth City area in February 2022 to help elderly residents and facilities caring for sick children, recently donated $1,500 to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.
The social club delivered 11 Thanksgiving meal baskets to elderly citizens in Elizabeth City, Moyock and Hertford. The group also delivered Christmas gifts to all the residents at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City, an assisted living facility, among other projects. Kermit Gregory is the club’s president and Marsette Gregory is its treasurer.
Berry joins Camden Extension as 4-H agent
A former 4-H program assistant and Juvenile Crime Prevention Council coordinator for the Camden Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension has been named the county’s new 4-H youth and development agent.
Marcia Berry took over her new role last month. She will oversee the county 4-H program’s 4-H Clubs, school enrichment initiatives, teen leadership programs, at-risk youth programming, STEM programming, and 4-H camps.
“I have been working with students for over 25 years,” Berry said in a press release. “ It has always brought me joy to see the spark in their eyes when they learn something new.”
Describing Berry, Camden Extension Director Austin Brown called her “a proven community collaborator, (who) has a track record of positively working with youth in Camden County, and (someone who) possesses a vision for building a strong local 4-H program.”
Twiford’s Stefano earns funeral service license
Jessica Stefano, a Twiford Funeral Homes employee since January 2021, recently earned her funeral service license, Twiford Funeral Homes Manager J.J. Twiford announced.
Stefano graduated from Tidewater Community College with a degree in funeral services. To earn a funeral service license in North Carolina, applicants must be of “good moral character and reputation,” have a degree in mortuary science or graduate from a program approved by the N.C. Board of Funeral Service, pass the board exams within three years and complete a minimum of 12 months as a supervised trainee.
Stefano, a Southern Illinois native who’s lived in Elizabeth City the past year, was granted her funeral service license last month.
Currituck’s Snowden wins Tourism Impact Award
Currituck historian Barbara B. Snowden was one of three winners of 2023 Tourism Impact Awards presented by the North Carolina Coast Host program during its annual meeting.
Tameron Kugler, Currituck Department of Travel and Tourism director, says Snowden has been instrumental in gathering historical facts for museums and trails in the region.
The two other Tourism Impact winners were Kellie and JD Tew of Tew Barn Quilts in Sampson County and Camp Clearwater at White Lake.
Wright serving aboard USS Montgomery
SAN DIEGO — Petty Officer 3rd Class Jody Wright, son of Elizabeth City resident Angie Hall, is serving aboard the USS Montgomery, which is based in San Diego, according to U.S. Navy officials.
“I have other family members in the military, so growing up I had a lot of military influence that inspired me to join,” said Wright, who joined the Navy four years ago and serves as a cook.
“Growing up, I learned a lot about cooking,” he continued. “My mom was always in the kitchen, so I always had my eye watching her and paid attention.”
Wright said he’s had a number of opportunities to advance his Navy career.
“My proudest accomplishment was making petty officer third class in 2021,” said Wright. “This gives me the opportunity to step up to the next level as a leader. It also made my family proud.”
NAG’S HEAD – A camp ground, a barn quilt designer, and a historian were honored as the North Carolina Coast Host presented the 2023 Tourism Impact Awards at their annual meeting.
“We were pleased to present awards to historian Barbara B. Snowden, Kellie and JD Tew of Tew Barn Quilts, and Camp Clearwater at White Lake,” said Sierra Jones, president of NC Coast Host.
According to Tameron Kugler, director of the Currituck Department of Travel and Tourism, said Barbara B. Snowden has been instrumental in gathering historical facts used in museums and trails in the northern region of Eastern North Carolina.
Kellie and JD Tew of Tew Barn Quilts design, paint, and install unique barn quilts for the Sampson County Barn Quilt Trail, said Sheila Barefoot, director of Sampson County’s tourism office.
Terri Dennison of Elizabethtown and Whitelake Chamber of Commerce said Camp Clearwater’s management and staff are worthy of the NC Coast Host Tourism Impact Award because of the high level of customer service and assistance they provide to the region in hosting events and festivals that attract visitors to the region.
NC Coast Host is a membership organization that represents the counties, towns, attractions, and lodging east of I-95. The organization provides members with visibility through marketing on the website, https://www.coasthost-nc.com, coop advertising, networking, and sharing of best practices.
For more information about NC Coast Host, contact NC Coast Host President Sierra Jones at 252-329-4200 ext. 4248, or past president Tammy Proctor