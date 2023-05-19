Longtime Boy Scoutmaster and Chartered Organization Representative Ray Bland of Camden County recently was presented a Living Legends of the Tidewater Council Award by Tidewater Council #596 of Boys Scouts of America.
CAMDEN — A local Camden County Boy Scout leader recently was recognized with a Living Legends of the Tidewater Council Award by Tidewater Council #596 of Boys Scouts of America.
Ray Bland was one of four Scout leaders to receive the award during a recognition dinner Thursday, May 11, at the Khedive Shrine Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.
According to a Tidewater Council press release, the Living Legends of Tidewater Council award “recognizes well-known volunteers who have generously given untold amounts of their time, resources, and talents to support the local Scouting program” in northeastern North Carolina or the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bland became a Scout leader in the 1980s and has been a member of Troop 158 ever since, serving as both an assistant Scoutmaster and Scoutmaster. He is now a Chartered Organization Representative.
“Ray has been the driving force behind the success of the Albemarle Merit Badge Weekend since its inception more than 20 years ago,” the Tidewater Council said. During the weekend, he, a committee, and U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City staff “plan and execute a unique weekend of learning and fun for troops.”
Bland also has been the Eagle Scout coordinator in the Albemarle District of the Tidewater Council for several years. In that role, Bland or one of his aides meets with each Scout, discusses their service project and helps guide them to complete it. He also sits on most district Eagle Scout boards of review.
Bland also teaches at Introduction to Outdoor Leader Skills training sessions, conducts youth stations at camporees, and presents at Scouting roundtables. He has received the Albemarle District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award from the Tidewater Council.
Parker, Koch, White join United Way board
Albemarle Area United Way recently announced that Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Parker, Outer Banks Family YMCA Executive Director Jamie Koch, and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Director of Patient Care Services Deborah White have joined the AAUW Board of Directors and will start their new terms on July 1.
According to the release, Parker began his career in education as a social studies teacher at Southwest Edgecombe High School in Edgecombe County. He went on to work as principal at Martin Millennium Academy, “the largest K-8 global Spanish dual language immersion school in eastern North Carolina,” before being hired as an assistant superintendent in Dare County. He was hired as ECPPS superintendent in June 2021.
Prior to taking over as executive director at Outer Banks Family YMCA, Koch worked as executive director, operations director and membership director at Albemarle Family YMCA. She has worked with the YMCA of South Hampton Roads since 2007.
A graduate of East Carolina University, Koch has worked for Nordstrom, College of The Albemarle, and the Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce. She also previously owned two small businesses in Elizabeth City.
White, a registered nurse, will have worked at SAMC for 20 years in July. She has served as co-chair for the United Way fundraising campaign at SAMC in 2021 and chair in 2022.