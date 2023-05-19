Ray Bland

Longtime Boy Scoutmaster and Chartered Organization Representative Ray Bland of Camden County recently was presented a Living Legends of the Tidewater Council Award by Tidewater Council #596 of Boys Scouts of America.

 Photo courtesy Tidewater Council of the Boy Scouts of America

CAMDEN — A local Camden County Boy Scout leader recently was recognized with a Living Legends of the Tidewater Council Award by Tidewater Council #596 of Boys Scouts of America.

Ray Bland was one of four Scout leaders to receive the award during a recognition dinner Thursday, May 11, at the Khedive Shrine Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.