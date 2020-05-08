HERTFORD — Nelson Issac Gilliam, who will turn 102 on Monday, has a simple prescription for living a long life:
“Trust in the Lord,” he says.
Gilliam, a Perquimans County resident, has been doing just that since he was 12 years old, when he became a proud member of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Edenton.
Gilliam, or “Mr. Nelson” as he is known, was born May 11, 1918 at his parents’ home on St. John’s Road in Yeopim Township.
“His earliest memory is of working in the fields when he was no more than 5 or 6 years old,” he said, according to interview notes gathered by Nelson’s neighbor, Sharon Schwartz.
Nelson met the love of his life, Vernell Downing in 1938 and they were married a year and a half later on Jan. 3, 1940.
When Schwartz asked him if the couple went anywhere for their honeymoon, Nelson said, “No, we just went home.”
The Nelsons were married for 62 years before his wife passed away. The couple had seven children, only three of whom are still living. Aleathia and Daisy Mae died as infants and since then, two sons, Steven and Ray, have passed away. Their other children are Willie, known as “Bump” of Wynnewood, Pa., and two daughters, Susie Fleming and Erma Parker, both of Newport News, Virginia.
Nelson held many jobs during his working life. One was to help build the Marine Air Station by Cape Colony in Edenton. He also worked on the Hayes Farm for more than 10 years. Nelson retired from Westinghouse in Elizabeth City.
“Mr. Nelson remembered he earned 50 cents a day working from sun up to sun down in the fields,” Schwartz said. “When Nelson got married, he got a raise to $1 a day.”
Right after his and his wife’s first child was born, money was tight. So tight, hauling moonshine seemed like a good option.
“Nelson was offered the chance to haul a gallon of moonshine from Gates County to Edenton for $10,” Schwartz said. “He did it one time but on his way into town he saw a policeman’s lights. Vernell kept hitting him telling him she told him not to do it and he was going to jail. He never did it again.”
Most locals likely have seen Nelson driving his white 1992 Chevrolet Caprice Classic.
“He lovingly refers to it as the ‘best car ever made’ — he still drives like if it was brand new,” Schwartz said.
Asked how things have changed over his lifetime, Nelson says they’ve changed for the better.
“People make more than 50 cents a day but of course things cost a lot more,” he said. “When I smoked — he stopped 53 years ago because the doctor said it would kill him — I could buy four packs of cigarettes for a dollar.’”
Because most of his family lives far away, Nelson is looked after by his grandson, Willie Gilliam, who drives a truck and lives in Edenton. Also checking in on him everyday is his good friend, G.A. Keeter. He is also helped by Sharon and Carrie Schwartz, who take care of anything he needs as well as a nurse who comes in a couple hours each morning.
“I remember talking to him a couple of years ago and telling him I was not sure I wanted to live as long as he did,” Schwartz recalled. “He quickly told me, ‘Yes I did.’ Things are not bad in this world and people are no worse or better than when he was a boy.’”
Schwartz also recalls this nugget of wisdom from Nelson:
“Mr. Nelson told me, ‘it does not matter if you’re black or white, it matters what color is your heart. There are black-hearted people in all colors and there are pure-hearted people in all colors. The important thing is what color is your heart.’”
Asked the first thing he’s going to do when the coronavirus pandemic is over, Nelson said, “I don’t know. I do what I want now; I’m just careful.”