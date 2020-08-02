Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is bringing new HOPE to area residents suffering from interpersonal violence.
Project HOPE (Healing Opportunities Providing Empowerment) is an initiative of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to provide prevention and intervention services to people who suffer violence such as domestic assault, intimate partner violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.
All Chesapeake Regional Healthcare patients, including those in northeastern North Carolina, are eligible for services through the HOPE program.
The program will have full-time and credentialed advocates on staff to assist with linking victims with community resources such as crisis intervention, court accompaniment and legal advocacy. Other services include mental health assistance, emergency monetary assistance, safety planning.
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is one of seven Virginia-based hospitals to receive a Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services grant-funded initiative aimed at improving public safety and health outcomes for victims of violence in high-need communities.
The core of the HOPE program will be early intervention, especially since violence runs through families, which is a “tough cycle to break,” hospital officials said.
“It is an effort, actually nationally, to focus on violence at the community level,” said Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Raymond McCue. “I refer to it as an attempt to get away from reacting and offering thoughts and prayers to getting more proactive to see if we can get to the source and intervene way before we are dealing with some of the aftermaths of local violence.”
One of the program’s focus points will be to expand resources for victims of violence during and after hospitalization, including patients seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, stabbings, or assault, and as well as sexual or domestic violence. The primary patient population expected to be served are victims ranging from age 10-30 who reside in the region.
“Of course, your first priority is always to address the injury, that is what brings them into the hospital,” McCue said. “The idea is to provide more than just care for the injury. The idea is to give them full support emotionally, psychologically, socially, and do that through wrap-around programs.’’
Meredith Noha, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare interpersonal violence program coordinator, said local Chesapeake Regional facilities will notify her when they suspect a patient needs services the HOPE program provides.
“From there, they would do a consultation to the HOPE program and that would engage me and my services to the patient at that time,” Noha said.
Noha said each case will be individually based, meaning she could meet with a patient outside of the hospital setting.
“If they prefer to meet me at their doctor’s office, I can do that,” Noha said. “It is going to be based on what is really best for them. It could be a phone call where they just want sources and information. I would be happy to come to them and link them with the right people.’’
Noha recently toured Chesapeake Regional Healthcare facilities in northeastern North Carolina to brief local medical personnel on the program. There are 10 Chesapeake Regional Healthcare locations in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck and Dare counties.
“We want to make sure the program is up and running there,” McCue said. “She (Noha) visited all of our ambulatory and patient facilities in that region of North Carolina to make sure they have the resources that are needed.’’
Noha expects Chesapeake Regional will add a victim’s advocate to assist her as the program “continues” to grow.
“We already work with other services such as shelters for domestic violence victims and we link them with mental health services, social services,” Noha said.
Initial funding for the program is for two years but hospital officials expect HOPE to be eventually absorbed into the Chesapeake system.
“The program gets reassessed each year,” McCue said. “The feeling is it will probably proceed past two years. One way to look at this is that this is starter money. On the front end, they are going to help us set this up. We are also getting extensive training and expertise. The expectation is the program, after three years, will be hard-wired and it will be a permanent part of the care that we provide.”
Anyone seeking intervention services can call Noha at (757) 312-6198 or email her at Meredith.Noha@ChesapeakeRegional.com.