Three-year-old Harper Fightmaster is surrounded by a loving family, but on Sept. 18 she will get some jumbo-sized attention.
Harper, who has a form of Down Syndrome, will be featured Saturday, Sept. 18, during a video slideshow presented on the two JumboTron TV screens in New York City’s Times Square. Harper was among 500 children and adults with Down Syndrome selected from a pool of 2,100 applicants to participate in the daylong presentation, said Harper’s mother, Jessica.
The presentation is being hosted by the National Down Syndrome Society and is part of a celebration to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which is in October. It’s also part of New York City’s Buddy Walk, which raises money for Down Syndrome research and awareness programs. This year’s Buddy Walk is set for Sept. 18, but is being held virtually because of COVID-19 concerns, according to the NDSS website.
Harper, who lives in Elizabeth City, has one of the more common forms of Down Syndrome known as trisomy 21, her mother said.
Jessica said Harper’s photo was selected after not being chosen for last year’s JumboTron event.
“We submitted a different photo this year,” the mother said.
In August, Jessica and her husband, Chris, received notice from the National Down Syndrome Society that Harper’s photo had been selected. According to the society, the slideshow will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the photos will be posted alphabetically by participants’ last name. Harper’s family will be notified ahead of Sept. 18 of an approximate time in which her photo will appear.
Jessica said Harper may be a little too young to realize the magnitude of her photo being displayed on two massive digital screens in the downtown of one of the world’s largest cities. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t mind having her photo taken, according to her mother.
“She just likes seeing herself on the phone,” Jessica said.
When Harper is a little older she’ll be able to look back and appreciate the photo used in the Times Square presentation.
“I think she’ll be excited to see it,” her mother said.
Harper attends daycare at Emmanuel Baptist Church. When she was just 6 months old she underwent open heart surgery, which was performed at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia. The surgery was performed on Oct. 1.
The Sept. 18 presentation will be shown via live stream at the NDSS Facebook page. Jessica said it will likely be just her and her husband watching. Instead of the family holding a viewing party that day, they will likely wait until Oct. 1 to celebrate what the family calls Harper’s “heart-i-versary.”
“Our family gets together to celebrate she is alive,” Jessica said. “We’re just proud she is with us.”