EDENTON — Makiia Slade never got to celebrate her 10th birthday. So on Tuesday evening, her family, her friends and the larger Chowan County community gathered to celebrate it for her.
Scores turned out for Makiia’s birthday party at Colonial Park on Edenton’s waterfront. Billed as “Community Day,” Makiia’s family said the event had twin goals: to thank the community for its overwhelming support since her death and to remind the public that her murder remains unsolved.
Makiia was killed, and her mother, Shatory Slade seriously wounded, on July 24, 2020, when someone in a passing vehicle fired into their vehicle as they traveled on U.S. Highway 17 South, near the West Queen Street interchange. No arrests have been made despite high community interest in finding the persons responsible.
More than $15,000 in reward money has been offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case. But so far, no one has stepped forward with information that would help the Chowan Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, both of whom continue to investigate Makiia’s murder, make an arrest.
Members of the Edenton Police Department and Chowan Sheriff’s Office were among those attending Makiia’s birthday party on Tuesday.
“I just wish someone would step forward,” Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight said during the event. “I think this is awesome, but I wish someone would step forward. It’s been too long. We need some more information. We really do.
“I am glad to see this happening and she’s not being forgotten,” he said.
Activities at Tuesday’s event included bounce houses, face-painting, balloon animals and other activities for children. Makiia’s family also grilled and gave away free hot dogs and hamburgers.
Also on hand for the event was Kiia’s Way, her family’s new food truck. Family members wore different colored shirts featuring the truck’s logo — Makiia wearing a rainbow-colored tutu and holding a spatula in her hand — on the front and their nicknames on the back.
Makiia was very passionate about food, her family says.
“She was really getting into it,” Shatory Slade said of her daughter’s love of food. “Cooking has always been a big part of our family.”
The family hopes the food truck will help keep Makiia’s case in the public eye. They plan to use proceeds from the food truck’s sales to fund both a dance scholarship (Makiia also loved to dance) and a scholarship for John A. Holmes High School students interested in pursuing a career in criminal justice.
Law enforcement continues to ask the public to share what they know about Makiia’s murder. Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call the Chowan Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500. The Crime Stoppers Tip Line can be reached at 252-482-5100.
Slade’s family reminds callers that all tips left with the law enforcement agencies remain anonymous.