EDENTON — “Mr. Brown is very good with the kids at the school.”
“Mr. Brown is a loving man. He loves the kids and he loves his job.”
“Mr. Brown is an outstanding man of integrity and character.”
Those were just a few of the comments from Chowan County residents who recently nominated White Oak Elementary School custodian Raymond Brown for the NC School Hero contest.
While Brown garnered 70,000 votes — more than any other nominee — he did not win the actual contest, which was decided by a committee.
No matter. Adrian Wood, a blogger and local parent, organized community members and others to do something for Brown that was much better.
Wood, who blogs at Tales of an Educated Debutante, started a fundraiser for Brown and last Saturday about 100 people gathered at Colonial Park for an event to celebrate White Oak’s favorite custodian.
Saturday’s celebration included presentation of the money raised during the fundraiser — $35,000 — to Brown.
“It quickly grew into into dollar figures that no one expected,” Ullom said in a Facebook post. “You see, our Mr. Brown is loved by all who know him and represents giving, kindness, and good to those who don’t. We celebrated Mr. Brown today. We celebrated my friend.”
Wood said she and Brown have been friends for 10 years.
“I have four children, and our youngest Amos started school when he was 3 years old,” Wood said. “He didn’t talk and it was hard for this mama to drop him off. Pretty soon, Mr. Brown, he started calling him ‘Famous Amos.’ And pretty soon, he had more friends than I could count. And they called him Famous Amos. ... As a mother of a child with a disability, there is nothing better.”
Amos and Wood presented Brown with the check, calling it the “Famous Amos Award,” noting that people both from the community and outside the state contributed.
Earlier in the celebration, Sheila Evans, former White Oak principal who is now Edenton-Chowan Schools’ chief academic officer, discussed her nomination of Brown for the NC School Heroes award.
She noted Brown arrives at White Oak at 5:45 a.m. every day to ensure the building is in top-notch shape for students.
“He greets everyone who enters,” Evans said. “When the students arrive, his day really begins. He greets them on the bus and at the drop-off. … Mr. Brown is the quiet hero of our school.”
Current White Oak Principal Michelle White and several White Oak students also presented Brown with a book written by students.
Miss NC USA Madison Bryant, accompanied by Miss Teen NC USA Madi Walker, noted that when she heard about Brown and what the Edenton community was doing for him, she wanted to attend.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King said he met Brown when he first arrived in Chowan County, noting that the custodian reminded him of his grandfather.
“You have been a mentor to me,” he said. “I really appreciate you.”
Mayor Jimmy Stallings also declared March 20, 2021, “Raymond Brown Day.”
Brown and his family thanked those in attendance for their kind words and generosity.
Tisha Brown, Brown’s daughter, also presented Wood with a gift and presented him with the “Famous Amos award.”
She noted that when she worked on the award, she was in Greenville and someone saw the photos on her computer screen as they walked by. She said the person recognized Brown and said they had voted for him in the NC School Heroes contest.
Donors to the Brown fundraiser and sponsors for the March 20 event included the White Oak PTA, Chick-fil-A, HTM, Flowers by Lily and Lotus, Nixon’s Catering, Amos Mosquito, Tommy Bass, Ullom, Beth Brabble, Sam Harding, the town of Edenton and Perry and Company.