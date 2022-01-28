EDENTON — A Chowan County native is hosting a six-part podcast that takes a deep dive into the history of the transatlantic slave trade.
Ahead of Black History Month, National Geographic launched a new podcast Thursday titled “Into the Depths” that features National Geographic Explorer Tara Roberts.
During the six-part series, Roberts will take listeners into the history of the transatlantic slave trade by following a group of Black divers known as Diving With a Purpose who are dedicated to finding and documenting shipwrecks of slave vessels.
The podcast will explore the complex history of the global slave trade and the stories of the estimated 12.5 million enslaved Africans forced to make the voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to the Americas known as the Middle Passage.
The podcast will follow Roberts from Florida to Costa Rica and from Africa back to the Roberts’ family home in Edenton, according to National Geographic.
Roberts said the quest to find the shipwrecks quickly became personal for her.
“What I was experiencing was this sense of longing. I think this is a unique thing for African Americans. Where is home for us?” Roberts asks during the fourth episode of "Into the Depths."
Davar Ardalan, executive producer of audio for National Geographic, described "Into the Depths" as "a profound and personal exploration of identity and history as told through the lens of Black scientists and storytellers eager to deepen our understanding of American history."
The podcast will be released through March 3 in weekly installments and will feature over 40 interviews with everyone from underwater divers and archaeologists to historians and descendants of the enslaved Africans brought over on the ships.
“The journey brings Roberts to a deeply painful and personal crossroads concerning her identity as a Black American as she searches for a sense of belonging,” a press release read.
Roberts returned to Edenton in June to research her own local history as part of the podcast’s backstory. She ended up spending a few days in town and attended Edenton’s first Juneteenth event.
As part of Roberts’ mission, she also spent a year backpacking around the world to find and tell stories about young women "change agents." According to Roberts, those women included archaeologists, scientists and dive professionals who all help fuel the search for slave shipwrecks around the world.
The podcast "Into the Depths" became available on Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, Castbox and Amazon Music.